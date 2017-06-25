Wallabies DIY player ratings vs Italy: The results

The results are in! Yesterday, we asked you to rate the Wallabies side that took to the field against Italy, and now we’ve added up the data from all of our responders to bring your our DIY player ratings from the Test.

Although the Wallabies did get the win against Italy by 13 points, it wasn’t their most convincing performance and the results reflected that.

Sefa Naivalu and Israel Folau both got a thumbs up from the voters as each scored a double, while Karmichael Hunt continued to earn plaudits, getting the highest average rating of any Wallabies player on the ground.

Toby Smith copped a whack, starting on the bench but coming only to be sin-binned and leave the Wallabies a man down at a crucial stage of the game.

Stephen Moore, given a start for the first time this year, was the lowest rated player in the starting fifteen.

Check out the full results below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

1. Scott Sio

Average rating: 4.07

Most common rating: 4 (32 per cent)

2. Stephen Moore

Average rating: 3.85

Most common rating: 5 (29 per cent)

3. Allan Alaalatoa

Average rating: 4.77

Most common rating: 6 (31 per cent)

4. Rory Arnold

Average rating: 5.13

Most common rating: 6 (32 per cent)

5. Adam Coleman

Average rating: 5.87

Most common rating: 6 (31 per cent)

6. Ned Hanigan

Average rating: 4.59

Most common rating: 5 (27 per cent)

7. Michael Hooper

Average rating: 5.53

Most common rating: 6 (33 per cent)

8. Lopeti Timani

Average rating: 5.27

Most common rating: 6 (30 per cent)

9. Will Genia

Average rating: 4.77

Most common rating: 5 (26 per cent)

10. Bernard Foley

Average rating: 5.11

Most common rating: 6 (22 per cent)

11. Sefa Naivalu

Average rating: 6.33

Most common rating: 7 (42 per cent)

12. Karmichael Hunt

Average rating: 6.69

Most common rating: 7 (36 per cent)

13. Rob Horne

Average rating: 4.89

Most common rating: 5 (31 per cent)

14. Dane Haylett-Petty

Average rating: 5.46

Most common rating: 6 (26 per cent)

15. Israel Folau

Average rating: 6.37

Most common rating: 7 (32 per cent)

16. Tatatfu Polota-Nau

Average rating: 5.09

Most common rating: 5 (38 per cent)

17. Toby Smith

Average rating: 2.98

Most common rating: 4 (24 per cent)

18. Sekope Kepu

Average rating: 4.36

Most common rating: 5 (39 per cent)

19. Sam Carter

Average rating: 4.23

Most common rating: 5 (29 per cent)

20. Jack Dempsey

Average rating: 4.28

Most common rating: 5 (28 per cent)

21. Joe Powell

Average rating: 4.53

Most common rating: 5 (21 per cent)

22. Quade Cooper

Average rating: 4.67

Most common rating: 5 (28 per cent)

23. Reece Hodge

Average rating: 5.52

Most common rating: 5 (32 per cent)