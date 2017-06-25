Wallabies DIY player ratings vs Italy: The results

The results are in! Yesterday, we asked you to rate the Wallabies side that took to the field against Italy, and now we’ve added up the data from all of our responders to bring your our DIY player ratings from the Test.
Although the Wallabies did get the win against Italy by 13 points, it wasn’t their most convincing performance and the results reflected that.
Sefa Naivalu and Israel Folau both got a thumbs up from the voters as each scored a double, while Karmichael Hunt continued to earn plaudits, getting the highest average rating of any Wallabies player on the ground.
Toby Smith copped a whack, starting on the bench but coming only to be sin-binned and leave the Wallabies a man down at a crucial stage of the game.
Stephen Moore, given a start for the first time this year, was the lowest rated player in the starting fifteen.
Check out the full results below, and let us know what you think in the comments.
1. Scott Sio
Average rating: 4.07
Most common rating: 4 (32 per cent)
2. Stephen Moore
Average rating: 3.85
Most common rating: 5 (29 per cent)
3. Allan Alaalatoa
Average rating: 4.77
Most common rating: 6 (31 per cent)
4. Rory Arnold
Average rating: 5.13
Most common rating: 6 (32 per cent)
5. Adam Coleman
Average rating: 5.87
Most common rating: 6 (31 per cent)
6. Ned Hanigan
Average rating: 4.59
Most common rating: 5 (27 per cent)
7. Michael Hooper
Average rating: 5.53
Most common rating: 6 (33 per cent)
8. Lopeti Timani
Average rating: 5.27
Most common rating: 6 (30 per cent)
9. Will Genia
Average rating: 4.77
Most common rating: 5 (26 per cent)
10. Bernard Foley
Average rating: 5.11
Most common rating: 6 (22 per cent)
11. Sefa Naivalu
Average rating: 6.33
Most common rating: 7 (42 per cent)
12. Karmichael Hunt
Average rating: 6.69
Most common rating: 7 (36 per cent)
13. Rob Horne
Average rating: 4.89
Most common rating: 5 (31 per cent)
14. Dane Haylett-Petty
Average rating: 5.46
Most common rating: 6 (26 per cent)
15. Israel Folau
Average rating: 6.37
Most common rating: 7 (32 per cent)
16. Tatatfu Polota-Nau
Average rating: 5.09
Most common rating: 5 (38 per cent)
17. Toby Smith
Average rating: 2.98
Most common rating: 4 (24 per cent)
18. Sekope Kepu
Average rating: 4.36
Most common rating: 5 (39 per cent)
19. Sam Carter
Average rating: 4.23
Most common rating: 5 (29 per cent)
20. Jack Dempsey
Average rating: 4.28
Most common rating: 5 (28 per cent)
21. Joe Powell
Average rating: 4.53
Most common rating: 5 (21 per cent)
22. Quade Cooper
Average rating: 4.67
Most common rating: 5 (28 per cent)
23. Reece Hodge
Average rating: 5.52
Most common rating: 5 (32 per cent)