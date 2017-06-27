Cronulla Blues: Shire struggles don’t bode well for NSW

Origin 2 was won by Queensland on Thursday June 8, thirteen days before the two sides ran out onto ANZ Stadium and four days before the teams were even announced.

Cast your mind back to Round 14: Cronulla Sharks versus Melbourne Storm at Southern Cross Group Stadium.

Something happened on that cold night in The Shire. Andrew Fifita was off, Jack Bird struggled. On the other side of the field, Cameron Smith and Billy Slater owned a result that should never have belonged to them, something only true champions can do.

With the Storm trailing by a point with bugger all time left on the clock, Slater spotted a chink in the Sharks’ armour. While most teams would have been setting up for the field goal to level the scores, ‘The Kid’ took the ball to the line at speed and fed Felise Kaufusi what can only be described as an absolute Christmas dinner.

Full time: Storm 18 Sharks 13

Man of the match: Cameron Smith.

Match winner: Billy Slater.

New found insomnia: Laurie Daley.

While it seems borderline insane to consider a club game nearly two weeks earlier as the catalyst for one of the great Origin triumphs, I am utterly convinced Melbourne’s victory over Cronulla in early June was exactly that. Cameron Smith was masterful, showing the Sharks’ Blues contingent (and the rest of NSW) that he’s still the man. For Cronulla, Andrew Fifita, James Maloney and Jack Bird were all well below their best.

A psychological blow was dealt that night in the Origin tug of war. NSW, for all their youth and enthusiasm, still had a few ageing legends standing in their way.

Cronulla meanwhile, have continued to struggle. Missing their Origin stars, they overcame a woeful Tigers outfit at the death the week after before being absolutely flogged by a rampant Manly side on Sunday. This time, James Maloney was abysmal, Bird was non-existent and Fifita was given a serious serving of Kapow.

In better news for Blues fans, the Hayne Plane was sizzling on Friday and Mitchell Pearce showed new found composure to send a golden point field goal over sailing the sticks against who else but Melbourne the following night.

The struggles in the Shire shouldn’t be ignored however, as NSW need Fifita and Maloney in particular to fire come Game 3 if they are any chance of coming away victorious in two weeks’ time. With Boyd Cordner apparently at long odds to line up due to a calf injury, added emphasis will also placed on the shoulders of Wade Graham.

While a rest may be needed for at least of them this weekend, here’s to hoping they all soon wake from their slumber in time to deliver the Blues a shield they so badly need.

Get it done, boys.