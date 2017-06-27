Will Schofield, Bachar Houli AFL Tribunal live blog

The AFL Tribunal will sit for the first time in 2017 tonight as Will Schofield and Bachar Houli are asked to defend their actions in Round 14. Join The Roar for a live blog of all the developments and the verdits when they come in, with the hearings scheduled to being at 5:30pm AEST.
Schofield was given a two-week ban down to one week with an early plea for striking Clayton Oliver, which came as a shock to many given that the public consensus is that Oliver exaggerated the contact.
Schofield will be hoping he can escape penalty, but it’s not clear what his argument will be, and it’ll be interesting to see if his defense makes any kind of comment about Oliver’s behaviour.
MRP statement
Will Schofield, West Coast, has been charged with striking Clayton Oliver, Melbourne, during the second quarter of the Round 14 match between West Coast and Melbourne, played at Domain Stadium on Saturday June 24, 2017.
In summary, he can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.
Based on the available video evidence and a medical report from the Melbourne Football Club, the incident was assessed as intentional conduct with low impact to the head. The incident was classified as a two-match sanction. The player has no applicable record which impacts the penalty. An early plea enables the player to accept a one-match sanction.
Houli was referred directly to the tribunal for knocking out Jed Lamb on Sunday. He’ll get a ban of some sort, but it’s not clear how long.
A key sticking point is likely to be whether or not the contact was intentional. The Match Review Panel found that it was, but Houli’s defense may argue differently.
MRP statement
Bachar Houli, Richmond, has been charged with striking Jed Lamb, Carlton, during the first quarter of the Round 14 match between Richmond and Carlton, played at the MCG on Sunday June 25, 2017.
Based on the available video evidence and a medical report from the Carlton Football Club, the incident was assessed as intentional conduct with high impact to the head. The incident was referred directly to the Tribunal for its decision, with no early plea available to the player. The player has no record which impacts the penalty.
Join The Roar for a live blog of all the developments and the verdits when they come in, with the hearings scheduled to being at 5:30pm AEST.
6:44pm
Josh Elliott said | 6:44pm | ! Report
Tribunal says they will draw an inference on what Houli’s intention was based on observation of the video, Houli’s evidence, and evidence of his good character.
6:28pm
Josh Elliott said | 6:28pm | ! Report
Houli’s defense rests, onto the AFL counsel.
6:27pm
Josh Elliott said | 6:27pm | ! Report
Richmond putting in a character reference on Houli which if you can believe it includes remarks from PM Malcolm Turnbull.
6:30pm
Cat said | 6:30pm | ! Report
The whole character record and what he has done offfield is a giant waste of time. Should have no bearing whatsoever on the case in hand
6:35pm
Mattician6x6 said | 6:35pm | ! Report
Agree Cat but as soon as the tribunal started reflecting the courts we now have to expect character statements etc
6:40pm
Cat said | 6:40pm | ! Report
What’s the point though? There is no discount for a good record anymore so I can’t see how ‘being a good bloke’ is gonna change anything. Does that mean the AFL can engage in character assassination because the door has been opened? Pretty slippery slope.
6:22pm
Josh Elliott said | 6:22pm | ! Report
Houli’s defence looking to compare the incident to previous results involving Jeremy Cameron and Chris Yarran, but they can’t get the footage of them going.
6:20pm
Josh Elliott said | 6:20pm | ! Report
Howie clarifies for the tribunal that Houli having any intention to strike Lamb will be considered intentional, regards of whether he intended to get him high.
6:14pm
Josh Elliott said | 6:14pm | ! Report
Houli’s time on the stand is done, they’re watching footage of the incident now.
6:16pm
gameofmarks said | 6:16pm | ! Report
Well that was a pretty poor cross examination of Houli by Woods.
6:10pm
Josh Elliott said | 6:10pm | ! Report
Houli now talking about the good work he does in the community.
6:08pm
Josh Elliott said | 6:08pm | ! Report
Houli says he was purely focused on getting the ball and didn’t realise he’d gotten Lamb high until he saw him on the ground.
6:07pm
Josh Elliott said | 6:07pm | ! Report
Houli says he meant to knock Lamb’s arm away, and expected to hit him in the elbow to shoulder area.
6:04pm
Josh Elliott said | 6:04pm | ! Report
Houli says that he was running ‘full pelt’ with Lamb grabbing his jumper from behind.