Opening-round F3 derby sprinkled with extra spice

Newcastle Jets will open their 2017/18 A-League campaign against arch-rivals Central Coast Mariners in a headline Saturday night derby at Central Coast Stadium.

Adding to the already fuelled rivalry between the two clubs will be the Jets’ recruitment of star striker Roy O’Donovan, who they signed from the Mariners at the conclusion of last season.

O’Donovan spent two years on the Coast after moving to Australia following a long career in the United Kingdom. The 31-year-old firebrand scored 19 goals in 45 appearances for the Mariners and has already stated his excitement of playing his old club first-up.

On Monday he told The Newcastle Herald of his promise to become the Jets’ main attacking threat this season, offering to bring his trademark fiery energy.

Likewise, the Mariners have added Andrew Hoole to their list after his contract was not renewed by Newcastle. The 23-year-old winger made 26 appearances for the Jets in 2016-17, bagging five goals.

Veteran goalkeeper Ben Kennedy has also moved south after an injury-plagued season prevented him making an appearance for the Jets last season, which was his tenth at the club.

Just to add in a little extra sentiment to the opening-round clash will be the return of former Mariners manager, club figurehead and Gosford Mayor Lawrie McKinna, who has been the Jets CEO since June last year.

McKinna said the draw, which was released on Wednesday, is a positive outcome for the Jets with a variety of time-slots across the season.

“Last year the bulk of our home games were held on Sundays, however this season that has been addressed with nine out of 14 games on Fridays and Saturdays,” McKinna said.

“From football, fan and commercial perspectives we are pleased with our draw this season.”

Reciprocal rights for both clubs’ members will allow access to the three derbies to be held this season, two of which will be played at Central Coast Stadium – in the first and last rounds of the season.

New Jets coach Ernie Merrick expressed his delight at the thought of having travelling Newcastle supporters at both games in Gosford.

“I personally think that this is a very good draw for the Jets and I can’t recall getting such a good draw in the last five or six years,” Merrick said.

“Our members will benefit from our deal with the Central Coast Mariners in which they can gain entry to two additional away games.

“In effect full season Jets members will be able to access 16 A-League matches next season, which makes a Membership very worthwhile.”