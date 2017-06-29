Selwood battling the clock to be fit for GWS clash

Geelong will give concussed skipper Joel Selwood until game day to prove he is fit to take on Greater Western Sydney in Saturday’s AFL clash.

Selwood was knocked out in a clash of heads with Fremantle’s Hayden Ballantyne in the first minute of the Cats’ thrilling two-point win at Simonds Stadium and did not return.

Geelong are faced with a six-day break before they take on the ladder leaders at Spotless Stadium, but coach Chris Scott is quietly confident his captain will be available for the much-anticipated clash.

“While the indications are really good it’s not a situation where you can say he’s definitely going to play until the last minute,” Scott told reporters on Thursday.

“We’re still optimistic, he’ll be picked in our squad, but until I hear from our doctors (about) 24 hours before game time I won’t know myself.

“The physical side of things has gone well. He’s been able to move around and do things (at training) but that doesn’t really form part of the definitive test.”

Earlier in the week, Scott was at pains to dispel the misconception that Selwood has suffered many concussions over the course of his 241-game career, with his last concussion only his third in total.

Defender Tom Stewart has undergone successful surgery on a facial fracture suffered against the Dockers, but the Cats are unable to give a definitive date for his return.

Lachie Henderson (groin) and Zac Smith (illness) didn’t play against Fremantle but will return to the face the Giants.

Third-placed Geelong would draw level with GWS on 10 wins if they can overcome Leon Cameron’s side, which is easier said than done on their home patch.

“Unfortunately we expect them to probably play like the best team in the comp that’s sitting on top of the ladder,” Scott said.

“You can sit back and hope that they’re not going to play that way but I think that would be a mistake.

“But having said that they’re probably similar to other teams towards the top of the ladder; I don’t think anyone’s watching them and think that they’re unbeatable.”