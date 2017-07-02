Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn live stream: How to watch on TV and stream online

One of the most highly anticipated boxing bouts, dubbed the ‘Battle of Brisbane’, is fast approaching. Filipino veteran Manny Pacquiao faces off against Australian Jeff Horn on Sunday, July 2 at Suncorp Stadium. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to watching the fight.

Pacquiao is the heavy favourite for this clash, with the vastly more experienced competitor sporting a frightening record of 59 wins (38 by knockout), six losses and two draws.

The 38-year-old has previously retired from boxing however, and speculation is rife that a shock loss here would see him give up the sport for good.

Horn may not yet have the pedigree of his opponent, but his record of 16 wins, one draw and no losses is not to be sneezed at. He’s taken down some quality opponents over the last year, but an upset win here would catapult the 29-year-old to a new level.

The undercard broadcast will get underway at 11am (AEST), with the main fight scheduled to start at roughly 1:45pm.

Full Pacquiao-Horn fight card

Fight no. Rounds Division Fighter 1 Fighter 2 1 – 9:00am 6×3 minutes Junior Welterweight Jonel Dapidran (Philippines) Brent Dames (VIC) 2 – 9:40am 6×3 minutes Bantamweight Brock Jarvis (NSW) Caem Rasmanudin (Indonesia) 3 – 10:10am 10×3 minutes Light Heavyweight Umar Salamov (Russia) Damien Hooper (QLD) 4 – 11:00am 8×3 minutes Middleweight Shane Mosely Jr (USA) David Toussaint (ACT) 5 – 12:00pm 6×3 minutes Featherweight Michael Conlan (Ireland) Jarrett Owen (QLD) 6 – 12:45pm 12×3 minutes Bantamweight Jerwin Ancajas (Philippines) Teiru Kinoshita (Japan) 7 – 1:45pm 12×3 minutes Welterweight Manny Pacquiao (Philippines) Jeff Horn (QLD)

All start times are approximate and subject to change

How to watch the fight on TV

This fight is being broadcast exclusively through pay-per-view broadcaster Main Event.

Access to the fight broadcast will cost $59.95, however, this includes the latter three matches of a six-fight undercard in addition to the headline Pacquiao v Horn bout.

You need to be an existing Foxtel or Optus TV subscriber to access Main Event.

How to stream the fight online

Main Event is one of the few Foxtel services not available on its streaming options, Foxtel Go and Foxtel Play. This makes streaming the fight impossible through legal means.

Your best bet will be to head to a venue broadcasting the bout if you’re unable to watch it on your own TV.

Alternatively, stay tuned to The Roar, as we will be covering the big fight with a live blog and highlights of all Pacquaio v Horn action.