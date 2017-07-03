 

AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 15

    There’s one good team, and who the hell knows after that.

    1.GWS Giants
    Last week: 1
    Ladder: 1

    The Giants have trailed during the last quarter in nine of their 14 games this season. Maybe they’re vulnerable, or maybe they’re doing exactly what good sides do and will be unstoppable if they ever get close to their best team on the park.

    2.Adelaide
    Last week: 2
    Ladder: 2

    They got the win, but they look a long way from the team we saw in the early rounds. Another troublingly ordinary game from Rory Sloane.

    3.Richmond
    Last week: 6
    Ladder: 4

    The Tigers have conceded 90 points in a game only once this season and four of their five losses have been by a combined total of 19 points. They’re good and might be very good.

    4.Geelong
    Last week: 5
    Ladder: 3

    Mistakes by inexperienced players ultimately cost them two points, but there was a hell of a lot to like about their performance. Patrick Dangerfield is a boss monster.

    5.Sydney Swans
    Last week: 7
    Ladder: 9

    The Swans have now won seven of their past eight games. Given what they’ve been in recent seasons and what most expected them to be this year, it’s reasonable to think those first six weeks were an outlier.

    6.Port Adelaide
    Last week: 3
    Ladder: 5

    Port failed another test against a good side – they’re not yet to be trusted.

    7.Melbourne
    Last week: 4
    Ladder: 6

    Nothing to worry about given how many good players were missing.

    8.West Coast
    Last week: 8
    Ladder: 7

    Dominated the Dogs around the ball and probably could have put them away earlier if they’d kicked straight. The Eagles should play finals from here.

    9.St Kilda
    Last week: 11
    Ladder: 8

    Beating Fremantle gave them their first win in Perth since 2011; their next three weeks will determine whether they return to finals for the first time since that same year.

    10.Western Bulldogs
    Last week: 9
    Ladder: 10

    Their forward line is broken, and it looks like their season is too.

    11.Essendon
    Last week: 10
    Ladder: 11

    Yikes. You can’t get ahead of yourself in this league.

    12.Hawthorn
    Last week: 15
    Ladder: 13

    They’re a plucky mid-table team with the best coach of the modern era (or possibly ever). Not to be underestimated.

    13.Collingwood
    Last week: 12
    Ladder: 15

    No good.

    14.Fremantle
    Last week: 13
    Ladder: 14

    Would be disappointed to let that one slip. Michael Walters became just the sixth player since 2000 to have 30 disposals and kick six goals in the same game.

    15.Carlton
    Last week: 16
    Ladder: 16

    The Blues made a top-four side work hard for a win – you can’t ask for more from a team at their stage of development. Is Sam Docherty Carlton’s best player?

    16.North Melbourne
    Last week: 14
    Ladder: 17

    Would be disappointed to come home from the Gold Coast without a win. Only six players have booted more goals than Ben Brown this season.

    17.Gold Coast
    Last week: 17
    Ladder: 12

    Gave their 300-game champ the win he deserved – Gaz had a lazy 37 disposals and 10 clearances. Good to see Tom Lynch back in form in what has been a bit of a disappointing season for him.

    18.Brisbane Lions
    Last week: 18
    Ladder: 18

    An awesome win on the road that should give their young players a confidence boost. The best game I’ve seen from Lewis Taylor.

