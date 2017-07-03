Cherry-Evans snubbed! Maroons reveal team for Origin 3

In-form playmaker Daly Cherry-Evans has been overlooked for selection in Game 3 of this year’s State of Origin series, with selectors instead opting to select Brisbane Broncos halfback Ben Hunt to replace Johnathan Thurston.
However, despite overlooking Cherry-Evans for the decider, Maroons coach Kevin Walters maintained the Manly star’s Origin career isn’t over, labelling rumours that he’s disliked within the Queensland camp as “hogwash”.
» Expert reaction: Queensland Maroons team for Origin 3
Hunt is one of two debutants in the Queensland team alongside Melbourne Storm utility Cameron Munster, who has taken the place of the injured Darius Boyd. The inclusion of the two rookies brings the number of Maroons debutants for 2017 up to eight, a rare occurance for what has been an incredibly stable side for the past decade.
The rest of the squad remains unchanged from the side that defeated New South Wales in Game 2 of the series, however selectors have not settled on a starting XIII, instead naming the team in alphabetical order.
What is confirmed is that Hunt will make his Origin debut from the bench, while one of Munster or Michael Morgan will start at five-eighth.
It’s a remarkable turnaround for Hunt, who was recently dropped by the Broncos to Queensland Cup side Ipswich. However, Walters said the Brisbane half brought more versatility to the Maroons team.
“Ben, we like what he can bring to the team,” Walters said.
“DCE obviously came up in a lot of the discussions but Ben will be coming off the bench for us.
“If DCE was playing, he had to be in the starting 13 … Ben can bring a bit more value off the bench in other roles we are going to designate towards him.
“We like what we see in Ben. He could possibly be the future of the Maroons as well.”
Queensland Maroons team for Origin 3
Will Chambers
Gavin Cooper
Cooper Cronk
Dane Gagai
Matt Gillett
Tim Glasby
Coen Hess
Valentine Holmes
Ben Hunt
Josh McGuire
Michael Morgan
Cameron Munster
Dylan Napa
Josh Papalii
Billy Slater
Cameron Smith (c)
Jarrod Wallace
July 3rd 2017 @ 1:06pm
Renegade said | July 3rd 2017 @ 1:06pm | ! Report
😂
In reality it’s just the bench role but still funny that they’ve picked someone from QLD cup
July 3rd 2017 @ 1:25pm
john james said | July 3rd 2017 @ 1:25pm | ! Report
Good selection and future Dragon!
July 3rd 2017 @ 1:28pm
Scott Pryde said | July 3rd 2017 @ 1:28pm | ! Report
That’s hilarious. Does Walters not remember Cherry Evans played the bench role twice in 2014 and did a pretty decent job?
July 3rd 2017 @ 1:35pm
Chris said | July 3rd 2017 @ 1:35pm | ! Report
Trent Barrett to DCE: “Hey mate, it’s a shame that Queensland left you off the team again. I heard the Queensland selectors said it was because you weren’t setting up enough tries or winning enough matches by twenty points or more. Just something to think about buddy.”
*Manly wins all the games for the rest of the season by over 20 points*
July 3rd 2017 @ 1:37pm
Dan said | July 3rd 2017 @ 1:37pm | ! Report
Walters appears to be building at bridge to DCE for the future. He was a match winner for QLD from the bench in another life.
July 3rd 2017 @ 1:49pm
Don said | July 3rd 2017 @ 1:49pm | ! Report
Funny.
The versatility Hunt brings is that he could play hooker, which is very unlikely to be needed. He’s not much use anywhere else.
If they really wanted some versatility then Corey Norman should have been considered given he can play fullback and centre as well as 5/8. He or DCE could also slip into lock if needed and do a better job there than Hunt.