What is Australia’s best Twenty20 XI?

The Australian cricket team has the potential to be the Twenty20 side in the world. Unfortunately Australia’s best XI rarely takes the field.

Twenty20 series are usually thrown onto the end of a long tour, with most of Australia’s top players either being rested or being sent ahead to prepare for the following overseas tour.

Australian players have been lighting up the Big Bash League and the IPL in recent years.

If Australia were to have all their star players available, they could put together a very strong Twenty20 side.

David Warner

Warner is one of the best Twenty20 players is the world. He has dominated the IPL for years, and this season finished as the leading run scorer. He should captain the side ahead of Steve Smith because he is a better tactician.

Ben Dunk

Dunk was the leading run scorer in last season’s Big Bash. His form was good enough to earn him a recall to Australian team.

Chris Lynn

Lynn was the man of the tournament in the last two Big Bash seasons, he also stared in the IPL despite having his season interrupted with injury.

Steve Smith

Smith’s batting in the IPL has been excellent in recent years, he gives Australia a stable head in the middle of an explosive batting line-up.

Glenn Maxwell

Maxwell has dominated Twenty20 cricket for years and is a valuable asset to Australia’s middle order.

Tim Paine

Paine is an excellent gloveman, and has performed with the bat in recent seasons. He provides a cool head, which will be useful if the team suffers a batting collapse.

Mitch Marsh

Despite under performing at Test level, Marsh has good Twenty20 record, and will be a valuable asset to the Australian team.

Mitchell Starc

Starc has an excellent Twenty20 record and is Australia’s premier fast bowler.

Pat Cummins

Since returning from injury, Cummins had performed in both the big bash and IPL.

Andrew Tye

After several strong seasons with the Perth Scorchers, Tye finally got a chance to play in the IPL, where he performed well.

Adam Zampa

Australia’s premier white ball spinner has bowled well when given the chance.

Reserves

Travis Head

Unfortunately there was no room for Travis Head in the team, who is the teams reserve batsman.

Chris Green

Green has bowled well for the Sydney Thunder in recent seasons.

Sean Abbott

Abbott was the leading wicket tacker in the Big Bash last season.

James Faulkner

Faulkner has performed well in ODI and Twenty20 cricket and was unlucky to be dropped from the ODI team.