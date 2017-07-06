Decider biggest game of my life: Tedesco

James Tedesco has labelled next week’s State of Origin decider as the biggest game of his career as the NSW star ramps up his quest to become Australia’s Test fullback.

Tedesco is certain to take his place for the Suncorp Stadium showdown after coming through unscathed in the Blues’ first field session in Kingscliff on Wednesday.

Tyson Frizell (back) and Josh Dugan (knee) also trained, however, Boyd Cordner was a notable onlooker for the 90-minute run as he continues his recovery from a calf injury.

The NSW skipper is understood to be on track to take on the Maroons despite being put on ice since failing to finish the Blues’ stunning game two collapse in Sydney.

Tedesco hasn’t played since bizarrely hurting his ankle celebrating with Mitchell Pearce after the halfback’s first-half try at ANZ Stadium.

“I’ve been looking after it the last week, icing it and getting treatment on it,” Tedesco said prior to training.

“I’ll have a run today and see how it goes, but I’m pretty confident it’ll be sweet.

“I’ve played pretty much every other game this year and my fitness is fine at the moment.

“I spoke to (coach Laurie Daley) about that and my fitness is fine.

“I just want to get some kilometres in the legs before next Wednesday but I’ll do it over the next few days.”

Tedesco’s incident follows teammate Aaron Woods’ embarrassing gaffe after a try in last year’s dead rubber when the Blues prop fell flat on his face.

“I was saying to Woodsy, it’s harder than it looks, celebrating a try,” Tedesco said.

“I might just have to keep my feet on the ground and give him a pat on the back.

“I think I’ll just be a bit more tamer this time.”

Tedesco shaded Andrew Fifita as the Blues’ best in their game one upset in Brisbane, where he scored a try and produced three try-saving tackles in a complete performance.

With Maroons veteran Billy Slater pushing Darius Boyd out of position prior to the incumbent Kangaroos fullback’s injury, Tedesco has an opportunity to become the game’s premier No.1.

With no finals football since making his NRL debut in 2012, next week’s Origin game three is easily the most significant of Tedesco’s career.

“It’s a chance every time I play to stamp myself as the top fullback,” he said.

“But I don’t want to put too much pressure on that, I have to be like that this game.

“I just want to play my natural game, focus on myself and hopefully the footy will do the talking.”