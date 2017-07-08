Hawthorn Hawks vs GWS Giants: AFL live scores, blog

The top of the table GWS Giants travel south to Tasmania to face a resurgent Hawthorn Hawks side. Join The Roar at 1:45pm Saturday 8 July for live scores and a blog of all the action.

The Hawks head back to familiar territory in Tasmania to face the table-topping Giants, coming into the game on a high after an impressive win over Collingwood at the MCG last Sunday, while the Giants are coming off a historic first draw against Geelong.

Greater Western Sydney won the most recent clash between the two sides winning by over 70 points in their last matchup (Round 6 2016) after losing the first three matchups between the two sides.

Hawthorn will be going into the clash without Grant Birchall who is out injured, this is quite a blow to the Hawks as when he has been playing they have looked a lot better defensively.

Greater Western Sydney have their own injury concerns with Steve Johnson, Toby Greene and Zac Williams all missing the game.

Hawthorn will look to their young defenders to try and stop the might of the Greater Western Sydney forward line and Kaiden Brand will be the most likely to take Jonathon Patton.

If he can prevent Patton from kicking a bag of goals it will go a long way in helping the Hawks get the win.

Greater Western Sydney will need to keep Tom Mitchell under control during the game and they may end up using a combination of players to prevent him from breaking open the game.

Hawthorn will be facing an uphill battle to beat the ladder leading Giants, but with their impressive record in Tasmania and the Giants never beating Hawthorn outside of NSW the game could end up closer than it appears on paper.

Prediction

GWS by 44.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 1:45pm AEST.