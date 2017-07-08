Robert Whittaker vs Yoel Romero UFC 213 start time: Date, venue, key information

Australia’s own Robert Whittaker will look to become the country’s first ever UFC champion when he takes on Yoel Romero at the T Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, with the fight starting at approximately 1:00pm (AEST) on Sunday, July 9.

Here’s all the key information about the fight.

There are five fights on the UFC 213 main card, with this one scheduled to take place fourth. With the schedule kicking off at 12 noon (AEST, 8pm Saturday local time), the Whittaker-Romero fight should begin roughly at 1pm (AEST, 9pm Saturday local).

Since shifting to middleweight in 2014, Whittaker has been undefeated in three years of competition. He sports an impressive overall career record of 18-4, including three performance of the night bonuses in his last five fights.

He’s fought in the Las Vegas ring before, losing to Stephen Thompson – while still a welterweight – by TKO in 2014, before defeating Rafael Natal by unanimous decision in April of 2016.

Yoel Romero is also in excellent form, with the 40-year-old Cuban boasting an impressive career record of 13-1 and last tasting defeat way back in 2011.

He did miss most of 2016 however on the back of a six-month suspension for using a banned substance, with this just his second bout since returning from exile.

UFC 213 Main Fight Card

All times AEST

Fight no. Division Fighter 1 Fighter 2 1 – 12:00pm Lightweight Anthony Pettis (USA) Jim Miller (USA) 2 – 12:20pm Heavyweight Fabrício Werdum (Brazil) Alistair Overeem (UK) 3 – 12:40pm Heavyweight Daniel Omielanczuk (Poland) Curtis Blaydes (USA) 4 – 1:00pm Middleweight Yoel Romero (Cuba) Robert Whittaker (Australia) 5 – 1:30pm Women’s Bantamweight Amanda Nunes (Brazil) Valentine Shevchenko (Kyrgyzstan)

All start times are approximate and subject to change

How to watch and stream the fight

Main Event, a pay-per-view broadcaster available through either Foxtel or Optus TV, is showing this fight exclusively as far as television is concerned.

Given the headline fight for UFC 213 is Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko, a women’s bantamweight fight, the broadcast is being advertised as that. Purchasing the event, for $49.95, will grant you access to the Whittaker-Romero fight too.

If you want to live stream the fight, you’ll need to purchase the event as a pay-per-view directly from the UFC website at a price of $59.99.

The Roar will also be providing coverage of the fight, including a live blog, highlights and any other relevant stories from UFC 213.