Waratahs vs Jaguares: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Waratahs will be looking to win their last home game of the season when the 2014 premiers host the enigmatic Jaguares from Argentina on Saturday night. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 7:45pm AEST.
There’s a lot to play for when these two sides meet on Saturday night at Allianz. Despite neither side being in finals contention, it’s the inaugural clash between the two franchises.
Throw in a number of Wallabies and Pumas, and it has the makings to be quite an exciting game of rugby.
Not much needs to be said of the Waratahs season. The fall from grace for the 2014 premiers has been as swift as it has been ugly. Daryl Gibson would love nothing more than a win against the Argentinian side to try and repay some love to what remains of the Waratahs faithful.
The NSW side has a number of changes from their last match across the ditch. Tolu Latu is a late dropping, with speculation suggesting he missed Thursday’s training session to be at his partner’s university graduation ceremony. Hugh Roach comes into the starting fifteen at hooker, while Damien Fitzpatrick takes his spot on the pine.
Bryce Hegarty has been a quiet achiever for the Tahs this year, and will start on the right wing – with injection off the bench in the form of Taqele Nayirovoro.
For the Jaguares, their season hasn’t been much better. They sit just above the bottom-placed Southern Kings in their conference.
They will take great confidence from the fact that that very team beat the Waratahs in their fixture in Sydney earlier this year, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them playing this game like an elimination final of sorts.
For the Jaguares, Augustin Creevy, the Argentinian skipper, is a massive in and will lead his troops around, taking over the captaincy reigns from halfback Martin Landajo.
Where will the game be won and lost?
The Waratahs attack has been inconsistent this season to say the least, however, they’ve found form in a little someone named Israel Folau. He has scored five times in his last four matches, including two doubles in the June test window. If he gets enough of the ball, and Folau and Horwitz distribute well – the Waratahs will win this match.
Little needs to be said of the Jaguares’ attacking flair however, and this poses a real threat to the Tahs if they come out and their passes stick from minute one. Sanchez and Landajo are dangerous in the halves, and they have pace to burn out wide in the form of Tuculet, Moroni and Boffelli.
Either way, it’s two attacking minded sides with little to lose on a dry paddock in Sydney. Should be a belter.
Prediction
The Waratahs have been disappointing in season 2017, however they have enough there that if they decide to show up and play – they could do some damage. Defensively, the Jaguares are one of the worst teams in the competition, and I expect the men from NSW to do some damage.
Waratahs by 16
7:58pm
7:58pm
Nick Kelland said | 7:58pm | ! Report
12′
Waratahs 0 – 10 Jaguares
Tahs win the lineout and Foley’s kick begins a bit of forcings back.
The return is comfortably taken and Foley nudges it into touch on halfway.
Jaguares lineout on halfway.
7:56pm
Nick Kelland said | 7:56pm | ! Report
10′
Waratahs 0 – 10 Jaguares
This time the Jaguares spill the ball on halfway after some nice offloading.
The Waratahs will have the put in to the scrum on halfway.
7:55pm
Nick Kelland said | 7:55pm | ! Report
8′
Waratahs 0 – 10 Jaguares
Drop ball, drop ball, drop ball.
Dempsey this time, and the Jaguares kick goes into the 22 for the Waratahs where Foley sweeps back and grounds it safely.
What is it with Aussie teams and not being able to execute simple catch and pass?
So frustrating.
7:54pm
Nick Kelland said | 7:54pm | ! Report
8′
Waratahs 0 – 10 Jaguares
Foley’s kick off goes deep, but Hooper is a bit too eager and he collars the receiver.
Penalty Jaguares – but Sanchez’ kick doesn’t find touch and the Waratahs return it on attack in midfield.
7:52pm
Nick Kelland said | 7:52pm | ! Report
3′
TRY JAGUARES
Waratahs 0 – 10 Jaguares
Sloppy, sloppy defence from the Tahs.
The Jaguares start on midfield through Pette who dishes a lovely offload to Senatore and Matera collects the final offload to score untouched. That is a real worry for the Waratahs.
Sanchez nails the conversion from near the sideline and the Jaguares have shot to a 10 point lead.
7:50pm
Nick Kelland said | 7:50pm | ! Report
3′
Waratahs 0 – 3 Jaguares
Lovely bust from Fitzpatrick, he finds Hooper inside him, but Hooper’s pass to Gordon just dribbles forward.
Nice enterprise, but the support lines were way too lateral there.
Anyway – positive signs.
Jaguares scrum 25m out from their own line.
7:49pm
Nick Kelland said | 7:49pm | ! Report
1′
Waratahs 0 – 3 Jaguares
Nice clearing kick from the Jaguares as they exit from their 22.
As I type, the Waratahs win the midfield lineout – only for Rob Horne to drop the ball running a short line… Story of the season really.
Jaguares kick the loose ball, but Clark sweeps back and grounds in goal.
From the resulting quickly taken 22m drop out, the Jaguares concede a penalty – and Foley settles things with a kick to the line.
7:47pm
Nick Kelland said | 7:47pm | ! Report
1′
PENALTY GOAL JAGUARES
Waratahs 0 – 3 Jaguares
Sanchez knocks it over, and the Waratahs brush themselves off.
Foley gets us underway again.
7:46pm
Nick Kelland said | 7:46pm | ! Report
0′
Waratahs 0 – 0 Jaguares
Penalty Jaguares.
Great chance for the Argentinians – they win the steal and Michael Wells gives away the penalty.
Sanchez opts for the points from basically un front.
7:46pm
Nick Kelland said | 7:46pm | ! Report
0′
Waratahs 0 – 0 Jaguares
KICK OFF!
We’re underway as Sanchez kicks things off. Mumm goes to the sky and gathers before Hooper takes a one out hit up as I type.
7:34pm
Nick Kelland said | 7:34pm | ! Report
Hello and welcome to the call of this clash between the Waratahs and the Jaguares.
But first, what about that belter between the Lions and the AB’s… Unbelievable.