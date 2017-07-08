Waratahs vs Jaguares: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Waratahs will be looking to win their last home game of the season when the 2014 premiers host the enigmatic Jaguares from Argentina on Saturday night. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 7:45pm AEST.

There’s a lot to play for when these two sides meet on Saturday night at Allianz. Despite neither side being in finals contention, it’s the inaugural clash between the two franchises.

Throw in a number of Wallabies and Pumas, and it has the makings to be quite an exciting game of rugby.

Not much needs to be said of the Waratahs season. The fall from grace for the 2014 premiers has been as swift as it has been ugly. Daryl Gibson would love nothing more than a win against the Argentinian side to try and repay some love to what remains of the Waratahs faithful.

The NSW side has a number of changes from their last match across the ditch. Tolu Latu is a late dropping, with speculation suggesting he missed Thursday’s training session to be at his partner’s university graduation ceremony. Hugh Roach comes into the starting fifteen at hooker, while Damien Fitzpatrick takes his spot on the pine.

Bryce Hegarty has been a quiet achiever for the Tahs this year, and will start on the right wing – with injection off the bench in the form of Taqele Nayirovoro.

For the Jaguares, their season hasn’t been much better. They sit just above the bottom-placed Southern Kings in their conference.

They will take great confidence from the fact that that very team beat the Waratahs in their fixture in Sydney earlier this year, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them playing this game like an elimination final of sorts.

For the Jaguares, Augustin Creevy, the Argentinian skipper, is a massive in and will lead his troops around, taking over the captaincy reigns from halfback Martin Landajo.

Where will the game be won and lost?

The Waratahs attack has been inconsistent this season to say the least, however, they’ve found form in a little someone named Israel Folau. He has scored five times in his last four matches, including two doubles in the June test window. If he gets enough of the ball, and Folau and Horwitz distribute well – the Waratahs will win this match.

Little needs to be said of the Jaguares’ attacking flair however, and this poses a real threat to the Tahs if they come out and their passes stick from minute one. Sanchez and Landajo are dangerous in the halves, and they have pace to burn out wide in the form of Tuculet, Moroni and Boffelli.

Either way, it’s two attacking minded sides with little to lose on a dry paddock in Sydney. Should be a belter.

Prediction

The Waratahs have been disappointing in season 2017, however they have enough there that if they decide to show up and play – they could do some damage. Defensively, the Jaguares are one of the worst teams in the competition, and I expect the men from NSW to do some damage.

Waratahs by 16

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:45pm AEST.