Ellyse Perry’s 70 just not enough, England home by three

England hadn’t beaten Australia in the women’s World Cup since 1993 – until this morning.

England won the toss and batted on a docile Bristol track, posting 8-259 before Australia replied with 8-256 in a nail-biting thriller in front of an excellent crowd.

For some unfathomable reason, Australian captain Meg Lanning ignored her senior bowler Ellyse Perry and opted for Elyse Villani at a critical stage of England’s innings. Villani scarcely bowls for her club or state side – and it showed.

It was a big ask when Perry had only bowled seven overs for 31.

Villani copped plenty of stick to finish with 3-42 off only five overs, as England lifted dramatically with Katherine Brunt (45 not out off 47) and Jenny Gunn (39 off 42) sharing a 75-run stand in a hurry to set a defendable 259 target.

England were let off the hook.

In the wash-up, it was Villani’s last over that made the difference, being carted for 13 runs.

Had Perry or young spinner Ashleigh Gardiner bowled instead of Villani, there was a better than even chance England wouldn’t have scored 230.

Still, the 260 chase was very gettable with the long Australian batting line-up.

The trouble was every top order Australia batter got going, but with the exception of Perry, didn’t go on with it.

Beth Mooney (31) and Nicole Bolton (26) gave Australia a rollicking start with an opening stand of 56 off only 33 deliveries, while Lanning reached 40 before she danced down the wicket to Danielle Hartley and yorked herself.

That left Perry to soldier on, only to be denied the strike by Villani who was having a bad day with the bat as well with just 14 off 31 deliveries – Perry’s momentum was strangled.

Needing nine runs an over, Perry lashed out trying to make up for lost time but fell for 70, her 23rd ODI half-century and her eighth in 11 visits.

That left Alyssa Healy, Gardiner, and Jess Jonasson to play cameo innings.

Healy’s 13 runs off six, Gardiner’s 11 off seven, and Jonasson’s 14 off eight were priceless – their 39 off just 21 gave a glimmer of hope for Australia.

But it was not to be.

England all-rounder Katherine Brunt was rightfully named player of the patch with her unbeaten late order 45 and 2-42 off nine overs, including the prize scalp of the Australian captain.

England’s victory shot them up the table from fifth to first over Australia on percentages with two rounds to play.

Australia has two tough games against India, who beat England, and South Africa, while England has the easier draw meeting New Zealand and the West Indies.

The top four at the end of the round robin will qualify for the semis, with the final to be played at Lord’s in a fortnight.