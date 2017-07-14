Blue dynasty an Origin fantasy

I don’t want to come off as cocky or a new-aged Nostradamus, but I warned the Sydney media about trumpeting headlines such as “Dawn of a Blue Dynasty” the morning after Game 1 of this year’s State of Origin.

You’d think after a decade of dominance you’d show some respect and not claim victory leading 1-0 in a best-of-three series, however dominant the win was in Game 1. Like Cameron Smith and co. needed any more motivation after Queensland’s heaviest home defeat.

History repeated itself with NSW completely outclassed, out enthused, outmuscled and out thought in the decider on Wednesday night. It was a slow and painful death for NSW Blues faithful who now start calling for mass sackings and the usual excuses and finger pointing in the wash up.

Josh Dugan’s ‘hail Mary’ try gave the fans some false hope as they looked to be gaining momentum until new No.6 Cameron Munster announced his arrival in Origin and swiftly shut the door or any such occurrence.

I can’t recall a more composed and brilliant debut by a No.6 since Wally Lewis, who Artie Beetson moved from lock to five-eighth in 1981. The wrong Cameron was awarded the man of the match on Wednesday night.

Sure, Smith was dominant in the first half but he did hand NSW a 20-metre re-start from an overcooked grubber and made an absolute meal of a third try just before the break.

Munster is one of those players that slips under the radar every week at the Storm. He always plays well in any position and his performance a few weeks earlier in Adelaide with a depleted Storm outfit, who were cruelly run down by the Roosters, was proof the kid would handle the No.6 with ease.

It would be hard for Anthony Milford or any other potential half to take over from Munster, though he could wear 1-7 and still excel.

There is a contrasting, sad reality for Blues fans, however. Where are our halves and hookers knocking down the door for future interstate clashes?

The three quarters lacked any pace over the three-game series. Brett Morris has declined and was totally outplayed by man of the series Dane Gagai. A clear example was in Wednesday night’s game when he was sent clear down the touchline but paused, slowed down and made sure he wasn’t bundled into touch by the closing defensive cover.

Dugan ran for the same number of metres as Gagai, except 300 of those were either sideways or backwards. Blake Ferguson ran for more metres running from the tunnel onto the arena and big time Jarryd Hayne remained in the hangar after most pundits claimed his stage was set for Game 3. You can’t question his class but he didn’t have the luxury of Justin O’Neill in Games 2 or 3.

Our jack of all trades Jack Bird should be our Munster but he comes in with no clear role to play other than the coaches’ claim of “adding energy”. You need more than just energy to defeat Queensland. Bird is the future of NSW and should have been given a go in the centres or in the No.6 jersey.

Pairing him with his Sharks teammate would have made a lot more sense and given Queensland plenty of headaches in defence, though the Blues’ kicking game would have struggled. Then again, it was fairly average anyway.

NSW got it wrong in key areas, we all know that, but you can’t knock the brains trust of Queensland. We have to admit we are struggling to find the right combination of big match players with the nerve, composure and game management to reclaim the series.

As Cooper Cronk put in that incredibly skilled kick to serve Valentine Holmes a try on a platter, James Maloney tried his hand at a similar play towards the end of the game. He found his man with pinpoint accuracy except that man was Alfie Langer, who was loitering just over the sideline keeping the touchy company.

Before all the 2018 teams come out, here’s what I hope will occur before Game 1 next year. First, Laurie Daley needs to give up the gig – he’s a great bloke but too empathetic. The two men in the commentary box, Gus Gould and Andrew Johns, need to put up or shut up and try to re-build the Blues over the next four to five seasons.

I don’t buy into the stress levels and all the other excuses they bring up when pressed by Fatty and Co. They need to show the fans and the state of NSW how much they really care about restoring some pride and life back into Origin.

The rumour is Freddy Fittler will come in, but he doesn’t have the same fire in the belly to rev the troops up like a Gus and Joey combo would.

Andrew Fifita, for all his brilliance in Game 1, started going back to his old club game habit of skirting across field, not running straight and trying to do too much. It was a case of quantity over quality and he must have been reading the headlines in his head after Game 1.

Boyd Cordner, Tyson Frizell and Nathan Peats didn’t have the same influence after the first game ambush as they were clearly all playing injured and busted up.

Then to the most glaring issue – the outside backs. Aside from James Tedesco, they all lacked the speed and power to give the Blues forwards the platform to build on.

You can’t tell me NSW would not have a better chance of taking the series 2-0 in Game 2 with a three-quarter line closer to Tom Trjobevic, Jack Bird, James Roberts and Dylan Walker. Heck, I’d even pick Nick Cotric over the incumbents that ran around on Wednesday night.

Young Cotric is outstanding in an out of sorts Raiders outfit. He is big, strong and fast and made for Origin. He would eat up the metres, pose an aerial threat and is a future international. I’d rip apart the current three-quarter line and start afresh from Game 1 next year.

The No.6 and 7 will be the usual lottery of who’s in club form, who is not injured and so on.

The hooker could well be Cameron McInnes, because for all of Peats’ toughness he adds zero in attack or running out of dummy half. Manly’s Apisai Koroisau could also be a bolter. I’d be brutal and put a line through Morris, Hayne, Ferguson, Mitchell Pearce, Jackson, Peats, David Klemmer and probably Maloney. Klemmer still has youth on his side, ditto Jackson and Peats.

That means eight fresh faces to start Game 1 in 2018 at the very least. I know Dogs fans will scream blue murder at omitting their forwards but in all honesty while they do the job, the job is not losing the series year in, year out.

Dugan would also be close to his last chance along with Aaron Woods and Wade Graham. Graham needs to stamp out his brain explosions and giving away stupid penalties.

This is the team I would pick for Game 1 of Origin in 2018, with alternative options in brackets:

1. James Tedesco (Tom Trjobevic)

2. Tom Trjobevic (Clint Gutherson)

3. Dylan Walker (Latrell Mitchell)

4. Jack Bird (James Roberts)

5. James Roberts (Nick Cotric)

6. Matt Moylan (Jack Bird)

7. Mitchell Moses (Nathan Cleary)

8. Paul Vaughan (Ryan James)

9. Cam McInnes (Api Koroisau)

10. Aaron Woods (Jordan McLean)

11. Boyd Cordner (c) (Wade Graham)

12. Tyson Frizell (Sione Mata’utia)

13. Jake Trjobevic (Jack DeBelin)

14. Andrew Fifita (David Klemmer)

15. Dale Finucane (Trent Merrin)

16. Angus Crichton (Regan Campbell-Gillard)

17. Sione Mata’utia (Utility role) (Tyrone Peachey/Api Koroisau)

18. Jordan McLean (Shannon Boyd)

19. Nathan Cleary (Luke Keary)

No time like the present to plan for the future. The No.6, 7 and 9 need to be given time and patience to develop and mature. NSW doesn’t possess a luxury of a Billy Slater, Cooper Cronk or Smith to bed in the rookies.

The question I put to you Blues fans is this: what is there to lose? After 11 out of 12 series loses, is there a point persisting with a balance of experienced capped players and have the future members learn from their experience? An experience of consistent failure?

You know it makes sense…