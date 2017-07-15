Arsenal vs Western Sydney Wanderers live stream: How to watch the game on online and on TV

Arsenal will play their second match in Australia against the Western Sydney Wanderers at Alliance Stadium on Saturday, 15th of July.

The match is scheduled to kickoff at 8:00pm (AEST).

After getting the better of Sydney FC to the tune of 2-0, the powerhouse club will look to continue their build-up to the English Premier League with a win against the Wanderers before leaving for a tour of China.

This is the first time in 40 years that Arsenal has travelled to Australia. It is especially significant due to the calibre of players that have been included in the touring squad. High profile players include Mesut Ozil, Theo Walcott, Aaron Ramsey, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Per Mertesacker and Laurent Koscielny.

Newcomer Alexandre Lacazette was also named in the 25-man squad after his club-record £46.5million ($A79 million) transfer from Olympique Lyonnais, and will be looking for another strong performance after scoring his first goal for the Gunners against the Sky Blues on Thursday night.

The Western Sydney Wanderers finished sixth in the 2016-17 A-League season, a far cry away from their 2015-16 efforts, when they were runners-up, going down in the grand final.

How to watch on TV

SBS has announced they have exclusive airing rights to both Arsenal games in Australia and will broadcast the two games through their Viceland channel, which was previously known as SBS 2. Coverage starts from 7:30pm (AEST) and runs until 10:15pm.

Viceland is available to all those who have access to free to air TV, and is available in both standard and high definition.

The coverage will include expert analysis and commentary by the likes of Craig Foster, David Basheer and Craig Moore.

How to watch online

SBS also has you covered for free streaming of the match through their online platforms.

You can catch the match through SBS’s online football platform, The World Game, on both the website and app. The game will also be streamed on SBS On Demand.