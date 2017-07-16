Richmond Tigers vs Brisbane Lions: AFL live scores, blog

One week after the worst loss of their season, the Richmond Tigers will need to bounce back against the youthful Brisbane Lions if they are to keep their top four chances alive. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 1:10pm (AEST).

Two weeks ago, the Tigers travelled to Adelaide and defeated fourth-placed Port Adelaide in arguably their most impressive win of the season.

In the post-match press conference, Tigers coach Damien Hardwick boldly proclaimed ‘Our best footy, mark my words, is still in front of us’.

It’s wasn’t hard to see why the Richmond coach was so buoyant. The Tigers sat in the top four, having won four of their last five matches.

What a difference a week can make.

Against a rampant St Kilda side, Richmond capitulated under an avalanche of first half goals conceding an 82-point deficit by half time.

Instead of boasting about his team’s prospects like the week prior, Hardwick instead was taking umbrage at the comments of ex-teammates.

However, just as one good match should not be over exaggerated, neither should a dismal one.

The Tigers will be keen to show last week’s result was an aberration, and Richmond will have an opportunity to prove it against an opponent they have thoroughly dominated in recent years, with the Tigers having won their last ten matches against the Lions.

Whilst history and indeed the AFL ladder suggests an easy victory for the yellow and black army, the Tigers cannot be complacent against an improving Brisbane squad.

As such, Richmond have made four changes to the squad that lost to St Kilda with Taylor Hunt, Sam Lloyd, Connor Menadue and Tyson Stengle all omitted.

In their stead come Nick Vlastuin, Ivan Soldo, Anthony Miles and Nathan Broad.

Similarly, after an 86-point thrashing at the hands of the Cats last week, Brisbane also made three changes with Rohan Bewick, Archie Smith and Matthew Hammelmann dropped from the team.

Coming in for the omitted trio, former No.2 draft pick Josh Schache is joined by Ben Keays and Cedric Cox as the inclusions.

Schache makes his long-awaited return after last playing in Round eight.

Since his omission, the promising forward signed a two-year contract extension, while also regaining form – kicking two bags of five goals within the last three weeks.

Prediction

With victories over Fremantle and Essendon in the last month, Brisbane have given their fans reason to believe the future is bright.

Their key position stocks look healthy, as Harris Andrews anchors their defence while an offence featuring Eric Hipwood and Josh Schache makes for an intriguing and dangerous forward line.

However, against a Richmond defence that has only conceded 100 points twice in season 2017, the Lions may find it difficult to score against Alex Rance and co.

Expect Brisbane’s eight-year hoodoo against Richmond to continue.

Tigers by 41 points.