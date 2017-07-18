 

Christian Lealiifano back for Brumbies as line-up for quarter-final revealed

Daniel Jeffrey Editor
 

By , Daniel Jeffrey is a Roar Editor

    Christian Lealiifano will make his much-anticipated return for the ACT Brumbies this weekend in their must-win quarter-final against the Hurricanes in Canberra.

    Lealiifiano has not played a Super Rugby game since being diagnosed with leukaemia ten months ago. He played for the Brumbies in Singapore last month, and will complete his comeback to professional rugby on Friday after being named on the bench for the clash against the Hurricanes.

    Lealiifano was poised to make his return two weeks ago, only for hamstring tightness to postpone his comeback.

    The rest of the side is similar to the one which played the Reds two weeks ago, after coach Stephen Larkham named an inexperienced and experimental side in the final round of the season last weekend.

    Wallabies Scott Sio, Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold and skipper Sam Carter have been named in the forwards alongside hooker Josh Mann-Rea and the back-row trio of Scott Fardy, Chris Alcock and Jordan Smiler.

    In the backs, injuries to inside centre Kyle Godwin and winger Aidan Toua have paved the way for starting berths for James Dargaville and Andrew Smith. Smith will be partnered in the centres by Tevita Kuridrani, whose Wallabies teammate Henry Speight will be on the wing opposite Dargaville.

    Youngster Joe Powell has been named at scrumhalf with Wharenui Hawera at five-eighth and Tom Banks at fullback.

    Brumbies team to play Hurricanes

    1. Scott Sio
    2. Josh Mann-Rea
    3. Allan Alaalatoa
    4. Rory Arnold
    5. Sam Carter (C)
    6. Scott Fardy
    7. Chris Alcock
    8. Jordan Smiler
    9. Joe Powell
    10. Wharenui Hawera
    11. James Dargaville
    12. Andrew Smith
    13. Tevita Kuridrani
    14. Henry Speight
    15. Tom Banks

    Reserves
    16. Robbie Abel
    17. Ben Alexander
    18. Leslie Leulua’iali’i-Makin
    19. Blake Enever
    20. Jarrad Butler
    21. Tomas Cubelli
    22. Jordan Jackson-Hope
    23. Christian Lealiifano

    The Brumbies final against the Hurricanes will kick off at 7:35pm (AEST), and you can follow all of the action right here on The Roar with live scores, commentary and highlights.

