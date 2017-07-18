Christian Lealiifano will make his much-anticipated return for the ACT Brumbies this weekend in their must-win quarter-final against the Hurricanes in Canberra.

Lealiifiano has not played a Super Rugby game since being diagnosed with leukaemia ten months ago. He played for the Brumbies in Singapore last month, and will complete his comeback to professional rugby on Friday after being named on the bench for the clash against the Hurricanes.

Lealiifano was poised to make his return two weeks ago, only for hamstring tightness to postpone his comeback.

The rest of the side is similar to the one which played the Reds two weeks ago, after coach Stephen Larkham named an inexperienced and experimental side in the final round of the season last weekend.

Wallabies Scott Sio, Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold and skipper Sam Carter have been named in the forwards alongside hooker Josh Mann-Rea and the back-row trio of Scott Fardy, Chris Alcock and Jordan Smiler.

In the backs, injuries to inside centre Kyle Godwin and winger Aidan Toua have paved the way for starting berths for James Dargaville and Andrew Smith. Smith will be partnered in the centres by Tevita Kuridrani, whose Wallabies teammate Henry Speight will be on the wing opposite Dargaville.

Youngster Joe Powell has been named at scrumhalf with Wharenui Hawera at five-eighth and Tom Banks at fullback.

Brumbies team to play Hurricanes

1. Scott Sio

2. Josh Mann-Rea

3. Allan Alaalatoa

4. Rory Arnold

5. Sam Carter (C)

6. Scott Fardy

7. Chris Alcock

8. Jordan Smiler

9. Joe Powell

10. Wharenui Hawera

11. James Dargaville

12. Andrew Smith

13. Tevita Kuridrani

14. Henry Speight

15. Tom Banks

Reserves

16. Robbie Abel

17. Ben Alexander

18. Leslie Leulua’iali’i-Makin

19. Blake Enever

20. Jarrad Butler

21. Tomas Cubelli

22. Jordan Jackson-Hope

23. Christian Lealiifano

The Brumbies final against the Hurricanes will kick off at 7:35pm (AEST), and you can follow all of the action right here on The Roar with live scores, commentary and highlights.