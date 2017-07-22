Blake Ferguson regrets Origin day off pub visit

Blake Ferguson admits he ‘probably’ wouldn’t go out for drinks on his day off during NSW State of Origin camp again, but is ready to move on from the fallout.

Ferguson put the disappointment of the Blues’ latest series defeat behind him with a tryscoring display in the Sydney Roosters’ 24-point win over Newcastle on Friday.

Speaking for the first time since details emerged of he and Blues teammate Josh Dugan drinking five days before the Origin decider, Ferguson said Queensland deserved more airtime.

“Hopefully we can put it to bed now and move forward and we can talk about how good Queensland played in that last game,” Ferguson told Triple M after the match.

“I think they deserve congratulations for the series they played. Hopefully we can win next year.”

NSWRL cleared both players of any wrongdoing on the day in question, however Ferguson conceded he made an error in judgment going to the Lennox Head pub.

Pressed on whether he would make the trip again, Ferguson said: “Probably not, in hindsight.”

Meanwhile, Roosters coach Trent Robinson has demanded more from his players as the race heats up for this year’s NRL minor premiership after their win over the Knights.

The victory consolidated the Roosters’ second spot on the table and kept them within striking distance of competition pacesetters Melbourne with six games to go.

And while Robinson was satisfied with his team’s defence, he described an attack missing key trio Michael Gordon, Boyd Cordner and Jake Friend as “indifferent”.

“I thought it was possibly more our mentality through the end of sets. I thought we were still chancing our arm really late, which is a good thing to do,” Robinson said.

“But I felt we were doing it almost each set whereas going into touch off a scrum, or off a play one off a kick return, or running on (the) last and then kicking straight into touch.

“There was a lot of positive attitude, but not much pressure built.”

Robinson insisted the team remained on track to challenge for this year’s trophy but is adamant there is still room for improvement in the countdown to the finals.

“It’s not based on the competition, it’s based on us. I still feel like we’re a notch or two away on where we should be,” he said.