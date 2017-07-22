Hawks hammer Dockers to keep finals hopes alive

The Hawthorn Hawks were far too good for the Fremantle Dockers in Perth cruising to a 52-point win.

The Hawks started the game strongly, kicking the first four goals of the game. It looked as though it was going to be a long night for the Dockers, but they steadied late in that first term kicking the next two goals of the quarter.

Hawthorn took a 15-point lead into the first break. Ryan Shoenmakers was the first goal scorer of the game.

The second term evened up a bit more with the Dockers taking some control early but inaccurate kicking in front of goal prevented them from troubling the Hawks too much on the scoreboard.

Luke Breust kicked two impressive goals in the term including a dribble goal midway through the term to settle the Hawks and keep the Dockers from arms reach.

With the poor kicking from both sides plaguing them in the term the Hawks were able to increase their lead by 5 points.

Tempers flared within the Hawks ranks late in the term after Ben Sicily copped a ball to the face and initially believing it was a boot, had some harsh words for a couple of the Hawthorn players as well as the umpire.

The third quarter was a tough and scrappy term with scores being at a premium, Shane Kersten continued to be tough for the Hawks to cover but poor ball usage and a tough Hawthorn defence stopped the Dockers from getting any control.

The ground was slippery for the entire game and with both teams unable to keep their footing or their hands on the ball turnovers were a problem both ways. A mistimed punch from Ben McEvoy on the Dockers goal line helped Shane Kersten to his second goal of the game.

After Liam Shields missed an easy shot at goal and Shane Kerstens goal it looked like the Dockers still had a chance to overrun the Hawks. A late goal to Ricky Henderson though again pushed the Hawks lead out further to 28 points going into the final term.

Jack Gunston was impressive in the backline throughout the game but when he found himself up forward early in the fourth he soon found his old kicking boots getting his first and only goal of the game.

The goal to Gunston came at a time when Michael Walters of the Dockers left the ground with a leg injury. Walters did not return for the game with his injury, Nat Fyfe opened up the goal scoring for the Dockers but it would be the first of just 2 goals for the term as the Hawks broke the game apart kicking 4 straight goals.

Tom Mitchell again was a ball magnet for the Hawks collecting 36 disposals while Bradley Hill playing his first game against his old side played very well for the Dockers.

The Hawks keep their slim finals hopes alive for another week while the Dockers look like they may be done for the season.

Next week the Hawks will face the Swans at the MCG while Fremantle take on the Giants at Spotless Stadium.

Final score

Fremantle Dockers 7.6 48

Hawthorn Hawks 15.10 100