No Thurston, no worries as Cowboys get better of Warriors

The North Queensland Cowboys have prevailed 24-12 over the New Zealand Warriors in a see-sawing and highly entertaining affair in Townsville on Saturday night.

» Re-live all the action in our live blog

The game started at a frenetic pace, the Warriors forwards making easy metres either side of the ruck. Mason Lino controlled the game well, winning his side three repeat sets back-to-back to-back. Something had to give after their third repeat set, and it did in the form of a Bunty Afoa try, benefitting from a delightful Roger Tuivasa-Sheck short ball.

Almost immediately, however, the Cowboys showed why they’d won three straight when Michael Morgan found a wide Lachlan Coote who threw a short arm jab, almost, to Justin O’Neill who scored untouched.

The Cowboys went further ahead in the 35th minute through Javid Bowen, the late replacement for Antonio Winterstein, who gleefully accepted a Granville grubber from close to the Warriors line.

It looked like the score would stay 12-6 in favour of the home side at the break, however some sloppy defence from Michael Morgan allowed Simon Mannering to cross on half time after some nice lead up work from Kieran Foran.

The score was 12-12 at the break, and both sides spoke of the need to hold on to possession and look to play more through their forwards up the middle.

The Warriors would’ve been most happy with their start to the second half, Lino’s kicking again winning back to back repeat sets, however it was the Cowboys who opened the scoring in the 50th minute through an Ethan Lowe penalty goal.

The Cowboys then blew the margin out to six, Ethan Lowe scoring in the corner off an opportunistic offload from Kyle Feldt. He couldn’t convert his own try, but the Cowboys had all the running as the game rolled into its last quarter.

Indeed, the last play of the game typified the Warriors night. Attacking the Cowboys line, Lino’s kick was fielded by Fusitua, but his offload was collected by Bowen who ran 90m to score, and seal the win for the Cowboys.

So, where to from here?

The Cowboys win their fourth straight, and will take all the confidence in the world into their next fixture against the Roosters.

The Warriors will have no easy task when they take on last year’s premiers Cronulla in Auckland.

Final score

North Queensland Cowboys 24

New Zealand Warriors 12