Penrith Panthers vs Gold Coast Titans: NRL live scores, blog

It’s a must-win game for both teams at Pepper Stadium with the Penrith Panthers hosting the Gold Coast Titans in Round 20. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at Pepper Stadium on Saturday afternoon from 3pm (AEST).

The Panthers are currently one win outside the top eight, while the Titans are two points further back with just seven matches left to play before the finals.

Both teams are coming off good wins last week, with Penrith beating the Warriors in New Zealand and the Titans upsetting Cronulla at home on the Gold Coast.

In welcome news for the Panthers, captain Matt Moylan and hooker Peter Wallace are both returning from injury. Moylan will take Tyrone May’s spot at five-eighth while Wallace replaces Mitch Rein.

But lock Trent Merrin is out with a knee injury and Moses Leota will wear the number 13 jersey this week.

The Titans have an unchanged line-up from last week, but Kane Elgey has been named at 18th man and could potentially make his return from a sternum injury as a late change.

If he does, the question will be where will he play with Tyrone Roberts having done a good job at five-eighth in his absence.

The Gold Coast will be looking for their fourth win in a row after a lot of injury setbacks derailed the first half of their season.

And while it’s a crucial match for both teams, another loss for the Titans will almost certainly end their finals hopes for 2017.

Prediction

Penrith by 8.

Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game between the Penrith Panthers and Gold Coast Titans at Pepper Stadium on Saturday afternoon from 3pm (AEST).