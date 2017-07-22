Penrith Panthers vs Gold Coast Titans: NRL live scores, blog

It’s a must-win game for both teams at Pepper Stadium with the Penrith Panthers hosting the Gold Coast Titans in Round 20. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at Pepper Stadium on Saturday afternoon from 3pm (AEST).
The Panthers are currently one win outside the top eight, while the Titans are two points further back with just seven matches left to play before the finals.
Both teams are coming off good wins last week, with Penrith beating the Warriors in New Zealand and the Titans upsetting Cronulla at home on the Gold Coast.
In welcome news for the Panthers, captain Matt Moylan and hooker Peter Wallace are both returning from injury. Moylan will take Tyrone May’s spot at five-eighth while Wallace replaces Mitch Rein.
But lock Trent Merrin is out with a knee injury and Moses Leota will wear the number 13 jersey this week.
The Titans have an unchanged line-up from last week, but Kane Elgey has been named at 18th man and could potentially make his return from a sternum injury as a late change.
If he does, the question will be where will he play with Tyrone Roberts having done a good job at five-eighth in his absence.
The Gold Coast will be looking for their fourth win in a row after a lot of injury setbacks derailed the first half of their season.
And while it’s a crucial match for both teams, another loss for the Titans will almost certainly end their finals hopes for 2017.
Prediction
Penrith by 8.
3:50pm
John Coomer said | 3:50pm | ! Report
Half-time summary
Penrith 6
Gold Coast 6
Penrith and the Gold Coast are locked at 6-all at half-time in a crucial match for both teams at Pepper Stadium.
The Titans opened the scoring in the 14th minute when halfback Ash Taylor threw an inside ball to put winger Will Zillman through a gap. Zillman then drew Penrith fullback Dylan Edwards to put Jarryd Hayne over for the try.
The Panthers have made a lot of handling errors in the first half, pushing passes and not showing patience in attack.
But they scored a try against the run of play five minutes before half-time, after backrower Corey Harawira-Naera put a big hit on Titans five-eighth Tyrone Roberts and forced the ball loose. Penrith centre Waqa Blake scooped up the ball and ran 70 metres to score under the posts.
The Titans lost centre Konrad Hurrell with a hamstring injury, while Penrith captain Matt Moylan looks to be struggling with his own hamstring injury.
The second half should be a dogfight, with both teams desperate for the two points.
3:43pm
John Coomer said | 3:43pm | ! Report
Half-time
Penrith 6
Gold Coast 6
3:42pm
M.O.C. said | 3:42pm | ! Report
Did anyone else see Harawira-Naera have a little knock-on in that tackle leading to the try? No review?
3:50pm
John Coomer said | 3:50pm | ! Report
Sorry, I missed it.
3:42pm
John Coomer said | 3:42pm | ! Report
38’ Cleary puts it into touch at the end of the restart set. Titans scrum feed 20 metres out from their own line.
Penrith 6
Gold Coast 6
3:40pm
John Coomer said | 3:40pm | ! Report
36’ That try was against the run of play, with Corey Harawira-Naera forcing an error from Tyrone Roberts with a big defensive hit. Blake scooped up the loose ball and ran 70 metres to score under the posts. Cleary converts to lock it up.
Penrith 6
Gold Coast 6
3:39pm
John Coomer said | 3:39pm | ! Report
35’ Try Penrith!! (Blake)
Penrith 4
Gold Coast 6
Kick to come
3:37pm
John Coomer said | 3:37pm | ! Report
34’ 20 metre tap for the Titans after a last tackle Cleary grubber goes dead.
Penrith 0
Gold Coast 6