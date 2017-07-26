Five games to decide the NRL top eight

Here are the five games that will decide who plays in the NRL finals.

ROUND 21: MELBOURNE V MANLY

After last week’s upset loss to St George Illawarra, Manly must take down the Storm in Melbourne to keep pace with the top-four race. However the absence of Billy Slater and potentially Cameron Smith now makes this a winnable match for the Sea Eagles, who have the Roosters the following week. A win for Melbourne will all but wrap up a top-four spot, before clashes with North Queensland (round 22) and the Roosters (round 23).

ROUND 23: BRISBANE V CRONULLA

The fourth and fifth-placed teams face off in a clash likely to decide who finishes higher come September. Both have similar runs home, with clashes against three top-eight teams each. Brisbane got the points when they met in round one, and could have the upper hand again if Sharks five-eighth James Maloney is still out.

ROUND 24: NORTH QUEENSLAND V CRONULLA

North Queensland are yet to beat a current top-eight team in four attempts without Johnathan Thurston this season, but face another quarter of top-four hopefuls in the run to the finals. With both the Sharks and Cowboys equal on 28 points, this shapes as a crucial clash. North Queensland have won four of their past five against the Sharks in Townsville, but each of those victories have been with Thurston.

ROUND 25: CRONULLA V SYDNEY ROOSTERS

Either team could be playing for a crucial home final come the penultimate round of the season. With two Queensland teams and Melbourne fighting for spots in the top four neither Cronulla nor the Roosters will want to finish third or fourth and travel interstate in the first week of the finals. The Sharks taught the Roosters a lesson when they last met in Gosford.

ROUND 26: NORTH QUEENSLAND V BRISBANE

There are nine matches in the final six rounds between top-four hopefuls, but potentially none more important than this. Four of the last five clashes between the two Queensland rivals have gone to extra time, including the 2015 grand final. There’s every chance that the winner of this one will be given a top-four spot, while the loser faces a sudden-death finals series.