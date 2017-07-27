2000 top ten AFL draft reorder

It’s been 17 years since the 2000 AFL draft. Here’s how it should have looked, with the benefit of hindsight.

Pick 1 – Nick Riewoldt – St Kilda (Originally Nick Riewoldt)

The Saints nailed this pick in the 2000 draft, with Riewoldt becoming a legend over 17 years.

He was taken at this pick, playing 333 games and kicking 714 goals to date, and his career could still carry over into an 18th year. He is a six-time club best and fairest, one-time Leigh Matthews Trophy winner, four-time club leading goalkicker, five-time All-Australian, the St Kilda captain for eleven years, and the AFL all-time marks record holder. What a career by Rooey!

Pick 2 – Alan Didak – St Kilda (Originally Justin Koschitzke)

Didak was a talented player for the Pies over 14 years. He was originally drafted with pick 3, playing 218 games and kicking 274 goals. He is a one-time premiership player, one-time club best and fairest, one-time club leading goalkicker, and two-time All-Australian.

Pick 3 – Shaun Burgoyne – Collingwood (Originally Alan Didak)

Burgoyne has been a legend for both the Hawks and the Power across 17 years.

He was originally taken at pick 12, playing 336 games to date – 157 for Port Adelaide and 179 for Hawthorn – and kicked 270 goals to date – 171 for Port Adelaide and 99 for Hawthorn. He is a four-time premiership player, one-time Showdown Medallist, and one-time All-Australian.

They don’t call him Silk for nothing!

Pick 4 – Kane Cornes – Carlton (Originally Luke Livingston)

Cornes was a solid player for the Power across 15 years. He was originally selected with pick 20, playing 300 games and kicking 93 goals. He is a one-time premiership player, two-time All-Australian, four-time club best and fairest, one-time Peter Badcoe VC Medallist, and the Port Adelaide all-time games record holder.

Pick 5 – Daniel Kerr – West Coast (Originally Andrew McDougall)

Kerr was a fantastic player for the Eagles, playing an important part of the Eagles premiership, just one of many highlights in his 13-year career.

He was originally drafted at pick 18, playing 220 games and kicking 122 goals. He is a one-time premiership player, two-time Geoff Christian Medallist, one-time All-Australian, and the 2003 Goal of the Year winner.

Pick 6 – Scott Thompson – North Melbourne (Originally Dylan Smith)

Thompson has been a good contributor for both the Dees and the Crows across 17 years, with this year to be his last after he called time on his decorated career earlier this week.

He was originally drafted with pick 16, and has played 308 games to date – 39 for Melbourne and 269 for Adelaide – and kicked 162 goals to date – 17 for Melbourne and 162 for Adelaide. He is a two-time club best and fairest, one-time All-Australian, one-time Phil Walsh Medallist, and collected the third-most disposals in a game in AFL history in 2011 against Gold Coast, when he collected 51 disposals.

Pick 7 – Drew Petrie – Adelaide (Originally Laurence Angwin)

Petrie has been fantastic across his 17 years for the Roos and Eagles, with this year looking likely to be last.

He was originally taken with pick 23, and has played 325 games to date – 316 for North Melbourne and nine for West Coast – and has kicked 439 goals to date – 428 for North Melbourne and 11 for West Coast. He is a five-time club leading goalkicker, one-time All-Australian, and one-time Jason McCartney Medallist.

Pick 8 – Ted Richards – North Melbourne (Originally Daniel Motlop)

Richards was a fantastic defender for the Bombers and the Swans across 16 years. He was originally selected with pick 27, playing 261 games – 33 for Essendon and 228 for Sydney – and kicking 34 goals – 19 for Essendon and 15 for Sydney. He is a one-time premiership player and one-time All-Australian.

Pick 9 – Domenic Cassisi – Richmond (Originally Kayne Pettifer)

Cassisi was a solid midfielder for the Power across 13 years. He was originally drafted with pick 50, playing 228 games and kicking 74 goals. He is a one-time premiership player, the Port Adelaide captain for four years, and one-time Showdown Medallist.

Pick 10 – Adam McPhee – Western Bulldogs (Originally Jordan McMahon)

McPhee was a nice player for the Bombers and Dockers across 12 years. He was originally selected with pick 39, playing 223 games – 81 for Fremantle and 142 for Essendon – and kicking 112 goals – 29 for Fremantle and 83 for Essendon. He is a one-time All-Australian and one-time club best and fairest.