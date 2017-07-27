Des Hasler has survived as Canterbury coach, despite speculation over his authenticity as a “Bulldogs person”.

In a decision welcomed by opposition fans, the Canterbury board have confirmed Hasler will continue coaching the club for the foreseeable future.

He was given a stay of execution on Tuesday night after an extraordinary general meeting that was specially convened eight months ago.

Hasler was tipped to be punted after months of insipid performances led to speculation about the veracity of his qualifications as a genuine Canterbury man.

As fans searched for answers, rumours began to swirl the coach hadn’t officially renounced his prior allegiances to Manly and the door repair industry.

In addition, many believed he didn’t understand the unique Dogs culture of family-based values and bizarre contract extensions.

However, Hasler’s presentation to the board convinced them he remains a legitimate member of the Bulldogs family, despite still living on the Northern Beaches and sporting the area’s ornate choice of bouffant.

In the meantime, the board will continue to seek advice on whether he is a dual citizen, or if he just can’t coach.

Hasler was also saved by the board’s fear of the contractual complications involved with an early termination, with the coach’s agreement laced with a battery of unique clauses in his favour.

These included an eye-watering payout for early dismissal, a guarantee to stow away Kieran Foran, and other unique riders such as ‘I can stay as long as I want’ and ‘I don’t have to do anything’.

Despite the conjecture, Bulldogs officials ultimately reiterated their faith in the coach.

One official emphatically confirmed Hasler would see out the remainder of his contract and the “two-to-three ill-considered extensions that will entail”.

“When you’ve got a coach who’s overseen the worst attacking team in the competition, the first thing you do is re-sign him,” the official said.

On the question of Hasler’s qualification as a genuine Bulldog, the official made a stirring comparison:

“Despite never driving through Campsie or being ejected from Northies, Des is as rusted-on to Canterbury as the pigeon poo on the Belmore seats.”

Hasler is tipped to confirm his contract extension this week at a fan forum, which he plans to front via Skype from under his bed.