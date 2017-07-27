Don’t shut the Daw on Majak yet

Majak Daw started off his AFL career as a raw talent, who showed glimpses of athletic brilliance and limitless potential.

However, as North Melbourne sit at the foot of the ladder and look to weed out any weaknesses in their list, many believe that this may be the end of Daw’s career.

Brad Scott’s quest to develop Daw as a key forward who can be used as a second ruck option hasn’t been as successful as hoped.

While there is frustration from North fans towards Daw’s inconsistent output over his 31-game, eight-season career, there is an argument to keep him on North’s list for season 2018.

In his first AFL game for 2017, in Round 2 against Geelong, Daw was solid in a key forward role, bringing physical impact, while collecting five marks, a goal and 87 Supercoach points.

The following week, he was ruled out with concussion in an unlucky training incident, robbing him of consistency.

In his return VFL game, Daw suffered a two-week quad injury. He then spent four weeks in the VFL rebuilding form, earning a recall against the Western Bulldogs.

In his return game and the following three rounds, Daw played as a key forward without any real effect. He also only managed to kick three goals between Rounds 14-17.

However, in Round 18, Scott found Daw’s perfect position: a ruckman who pinch-hits forward.

Before copping an almighty spray from the coach himself in the third quarter, Daw was impressive in the ruck, often winning one-on-one taps to set up North’s midfielders.

He ran out the game against Essendon with 33 hitouts, 14 disposals, four marks and five tackles against an in-form Tom Bellchambers.

Although fans would desperately love to see Daw kick a bag of goals while helping in the ruck, Daw has shown that he is more of an athletic ruckman who can work his way around the ground, rather than being a hit up forward.

In another facet, it would be a shame for North Melbourne to delist Daw after eight years of development.

He may not be the great player that the public had envisaged. However, with Todd Goldstein down on confidence, Brayden Pruess injured and Ben Brown being one of the most dangerous key forwards in the comp, Daw is North’s best option.

Also, the fact that North Melbourne only have two other genuine ruckmen in Goldstein and Pruess, Daw can be a genuine back-up option on North’s rookie list if they choose to draft and develop a young ruckman.

They say big men take time to develop, Daw might need that little bit longer to grow into a consistent player.