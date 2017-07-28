Lions vs Hurricanes preview: Super Rugby semi-final prediction

The Hurricanes and Lions face off in the second semi-final matchup this weekend with the winner booking their place in Super Rugby grand final.

The much scrutinised Super Rugby format has served up another head-scratching fixture, and another reason to annoy New Zealand fans, as the Hurricanes travel to Johannesburg to play the Lions, who have breezed through the Super Rugby season without playing a single Kiwi team.

The Hurricanes continue their road trip after a solid second half performance against the Brumbies in Canberra gave them the victory in the first quarter final. Dane Coles and Beauden Barrett returned to the squad to help secure their spot in the semi-final this weekend.

The Lions have thoroughly dominated their competition in the Africa 2 conference, recording 14 wins and only one loss.

A team based on attack, the Lions have collectively made 9,055 metres with the ball in hand during the season and beaten a total of 423 defenders.

The Lions have scored 84 tries this year, the second most of any team in the competition. The Hurricanes have scored a staggering 93 tries to lead that statistic.

Teams

The Hurricanes have a plethora of attacking talent at their disposal with Wes Goosmen, Jordie Barrett and TJ Perenara all crossing the try line in Canberra.

Amazingly, Julian Savea and Beauden Barrett were relatively quiet during the quarterfinal. It’s truly a scary thought of what the final score could’ve been in Canberra if these two All Black Stars were on their game.

Dane Coles will continue his return to rugby after a prolonged absence due to a knee injury and lingering concussion symptoms. Coles had a brief run during the first half and then was permanently subbed on with 30 minutes to go, and the star hooker was instrumental in setting up TJ Perenara for his try in the second half against the Brumbies.

The Lions are an unknown quantity against New Zealand teams this season and this could work in their favour.

Flyhalf Elton Jantjies leads the competition in individual points scored with three tries and 48 conversions. While his in-game kicking remains a key to the Lions game, his defence may be identified as a weakness, having missed 31 tackles this season.

Jaco Kriel will captain the side from flanker after a great season. He has scored eight tries and made 95 successful tackles. Kriel will lead the forward pack after a very tough matchup against the Sharks.

The Lions’ biggest weapons are their outside backs, whose performance culminated in a last-minute penalty goal by winger Ruan Combrinck to give the side victory in the quarter-final.

Centre combination Harold Vorster and Lionel Mapoe will also be prominent.

Attack and attack

This is truly an interesting matchup as both teams have shown outstanding attacking prowess over the season. The Lions have run riot in the weaker South African conference, recording 225 clean line breaks and 149 offloads.

Most importantly though, their confidence will be sky high, something that is needed if a team is to compete with a backline such quality as the Hurricanes’.

Furthermore, when they are in defence, the Lions forward pack is disciplined, recording fewer penalties and yellow cards than their New Zealand opposition.

The Hurricanes will look to blow the cobwebs off after a self-described lacklustre victory in Canberra. While they may be feeling the effects of the second week of travel, they still remain the most potent attacking force in the competition.

Look for Savea and the Barrett brothers to unleash on a defensive line that has not been tested by a New Zealand attack since last season.

Prediction

There is only one notable historic fixture between these two clubs, last year’s Grand Final. The Hurricanes overwhelmed the Lions and won 20-3.

While this game will be closer than last season’s decider, the Hurricanes should still end as the victors.

As the Lions have not yet been tested against a New Zealand opposition, I feel as though I’m predicting the first round of a new season, anything could happen! However, it would be foolish to tip against the style and class of the Hurricanes, who proved last weekend that they also have the ability and substance to grind out a hard fought win.

Hurricanes 24-18