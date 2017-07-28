Troisi spurns City, re-signs with Victory

Socceroos midfielder James Troisi insists Melbourne Victory was always his preferred home after signing on with the A-League runner-ups.

The 29-year-old had been strongly linked with a move to crosstown rivals Melbourne City, with reports suggesting he underwent a medical with City on Monday.

But Victory on Thursday confirmed Troisi would be part of the club’s title push after signing a new two-year deal.

“Obviously, I had a fantastic season … there’s always going to be a lot of interest,” Troisi said.

“For me, if I’m considering coming back (to Australia), Melbourne Victory would always be my first choice.

“I’m at home here, it’s a great family here and I’m happy.”

Troisi declined to confirm details of his negotiations but confirmed he had attracted interest from several A-League teams, as well as clubs in England and Israel.

With next year’s World Cup looming, Troisi said he had been reluctant to risk compromising his form with a fresh start overseas.

“It’s definitely important, and that’s another reason why I didn’t want to take a gamble,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter whatever’s thrown at you.

“I knew that I had to be somewhere where I’m settled and physically looked after, and then in return I can play my best kind of football.”

Victory coach Kevin Muscat said the departure of Marco Rojas, who earlier this month signed with Dutch club Heerenveen, had no bearing on Troisi’s contract negotiations.

“There’s a lot that’s transpired but ultimately, I didn’t lose belief and the door always remained open,” Muscat said.