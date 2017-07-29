Port Adelaide Power vs St Kilda Saints: AFL live scores, blog

After dropping out of the top four, the Port Adelaide Power will be keen to break their way back in, as they host the St Kilda Saints at Adelaide Oval on Saturday afternoon. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 4:35pm (AEST).

Port Adelaide is returning home after a disappointing loss to an impressive Melbourne unit last Saturday.

The Demons tore apart the Power for a majority of the match, and Port will be looking to come out with all cylinders firing against a struggling St Kilda outfit.

They only sit one game outside the top four, and with such a high percentage, the Power will be hoping to have a strong end to their season, as they only play one team inside the top eight in the last five games of the season.

The Saints themselves are making the second interstate trip in two weeks, as they are hoping to break their two-match losing streak, and rediscover the style of play which saw them demolish premiership hopefuls Richmond by 67 points.

The 11th placed Saints were on a four match-winning streak before losing the last two games against Essendon and Sydney, meaning that their slim finals hopes will need to be reignited this Saturday against the Power.

St Kilda have made three changes, with Tim Membrey, Brandon White and Maverick Weller coming into the team.

Those missing out are big for the Saints, with experienced stars Leigh Montagna (hamstring), Koby Stevens (groin) and Nick Riewoldt (managed) not making the trip to Adelaide.

Port Adelaide themselves have made four, as Jack Hombsch, Aaron Young, Karl Amon and Jasper Pittard all coming into the playing group.

Port have lost Chad Wingard (Ankle) after that nasty injury he suffered last week, whilst Logan Austin, Dan Houston and Joe Atley have all been omitted.

Players to watch

Port Adelaide: Travis Boak

The skipper of the Power, Boak was inspirational last week with his four goals, nearly lifting the Power to a remarkable comeback after they were 40 points down to the Dees. The captain will be hoping to have another big game to make a statement for the Power.

St Kilda: Tim Membrey

The Saints forward had a huge game against the Tigers, with five goals, but was suspended for two matches for his late hit on Dylan Grimes. The Saints lost those next two games, and Membrey will want to make it up to Alan Richardson and the players by leading St Kilda to a memorable win.

Prediction

After another loss to a top eight side, the Power will be looking to come out and get back on their winning ways.

They usually play well at home, and will fancy their chances against a St Kilda side struggling for consistency.

Expect them to be ruthless, and aggressive from the get-go after a tough week, and to come out comfortable winners.

Port Adelaide by 30 points

Will Port Adelaide force their way back into the top four? Or will St Kilda get back to their winning ways and make a push for finals?

Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 4:35pm (AEST).