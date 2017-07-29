Port Adelaide Power vs St Kilda Saints: AFL live scores, blog

After dropping out of the top four, the Port Adelaide Power will be keen to break their way back in, as they host the St Kilda Saints at Adelaide Oval on Saturday afternoon. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 4:35pm (AEST).
Port Adelaide is returning home after a disappointing loss to an impressive Melbourne unit last Saturday.
The Demons tore apart the Power for a majority of the match, and Port will be looking to come out with all cylinders firing against a struggling St Kilda outfit.
They only sit one game outside the top four, and with such a high percentage, the Power will be hoping to have a strong end to their season, as they only play one team inside the top eight in the last five games of the season.
The Saints themselves are making the second interstate trip in two weeks, as they are hoping to break their two-match losing streak, and rediscover the style of play which saw them demolish premiership hopefuls Richmond by 67 points.
The 11th placed Saints were on a four match-winning streak before losing the last two games against Essendon and Sydney, meaning that their slim finals hopes will need to be reignited this Saturday against the Power.
St Kilda have made three changes, with Tim Membrey, Brandon White and Maverick Weller coming into the team.
Those missing out are big for the Saints, with experienced stars Leigh Montagna (hamstring), Koby Stevens (groin) and Nick Riewoldt (managed) not making the trip to Adelaide.
Port Adelaide themselves have made four, as Jack Hombsch, Aaron Young, Karl Amon and Jasper Pittard all coming into the playing group.
Port have lost Chad Wingard (Ankle) after that nasty injury he suffered last week, whilst Logan Austin, Dan Houston and Joe Atley have all been omitted.
Players to watch
Port Adelaide: Travis Boak
The skipper of the Power, Boak was inspirational last week with his four goals, nearly lifting the Power to a remarkable comeback after they were 40 points down to the Dees. The captain will be hoping to have another big game to make a statement for the Power.
St Kilda: Tim Membrey
The Saints forward had a huge game against the Tigers, with five goals, but was suspended for two matches for his late hit on Dylan Grimes. The Saints lost those next two games, and Membrey will want to make it up to Alan Richardson and the players by leading St Kilda to a memorable win.
Prediction
After another loss to a top eight side, the Power will be looking to come out and get back on their winning ways.
They usually play well at home, and will fancy their chances against a St Kilda side struggling for consistency.
Expect them to be ruthless, and aggressive from the get-go after a tough week, and to come out comfortable winners.
Port Adelaide by 30 points
Will Port Adelaide force their way back into the top four? Or will St Kilda get back to their winning ways and make a push for finals?
5:02pm
5:02pm
BEHIND POWER
Finally the Power are able to get a bit of run, and finally they hit a target inside 50 as Pittard kicks beautifully low to Impey. He’s 50 out, near the boundary, but he hits the post! Unlucky from the Power, they’re starting to look like they’re on top. Still yet to goal though.
Port Adelaide 0.3.3
St Kilda 1.3.9
Q1 1.17
4:59pm
4:59pm
Again, the Power are able to get a bit of a run on, but their kicks inside 50 are terrible. They’re just bombing them in, no plan or target whatsoever, and Savage goes back and takes an uncontested mark.
4:58pm
4:58pm
BEHIND SAINTS
Seb Ross and Sam Gray go up for the ball, bravely, but Ross comes out on top. The Saints are able to go through the middle, and a good kick from McKenzie finds Mav Weller. He’s 50 out on the angle, but he can’t make the distance, and the Power rush this through.
Port Adelaide 0.2.2
St Kilda 1.3.9
Q1 4.05
4:56pm
4:56pm
BEHIND POWER
The Power are starting to get on top, winning more of the ball, but they are unable to hit up targets inside 50. Their repeat entries are poor.
From the throw in, another free kick in front of goal is paid, this time to the Power as Ollie Wines wins a free for a high tackle. 45 out, slight angle but Wines cannot make the Saints pay, its out to the right.
Port Adelaide 0.2.2
St Kilda 1.2.8
Q1 5.40
4:54pm
4:54pm
The Power go inside 50 once more, but this kick is read best by big Jakey Carlisle. Couple of good grabs from the defenders today.
4:52pm
4:52pm
The Saints try to go inside 50 once more, but Hombsch reads this best and takes a good mark running back.
4:51pm
4:51pm
BEHIND SAINTS
BRUCE! Again, the big man takes a good mark. Outbodies and outmarks his opponent, he’s 35 out, slight angle, and he sprays this horribly, he’s lucky to even register a score. He’s a key forward, needs to kick those. Or at least get close.
Port Adelaide 0.1.1
St Kilda 1.2.8
Q1 9.15
4:48pm
4:48pm
GOAL SAINTS
Port try and go across the face of goal in defence, but the kick is in between two Port players, and Sam Gray lets this trickle out for a throw. The Saints get a free for high from the pack, and to be fair, very soft free and the crowd let the umpire know about it. LonIE is 35 out, slight angle but 8 and a half minutes in, and the Saints get the first goal of the game!
Port Adelaide 0.1.1
St Kilda 1.1.7
Q1 11.32
4:45pm
4:45pm
This is good tough footy thus far, not a lot of scoring, but both clubs are going at it, back and forth.
4:44pm
4:44pm
Impey nearly jumps on McKenzie’s head as he tries to tackle him, almost comical as McKenzie wins the free.
4:43pm
4:43pm
BEHIND POWER
Polec takes a great mark, but the Saints win the free for a push! However, the Saints cough it up to Charlie Dixon on the 50, 90 degree angle on the right. He centres this, but no Port players can mark, and the Saints rush this.
Port Adelaide 0.1.1
St Kilda 0.1.1
Q1 14.46
4:41pm
4:41pm
Free to the Power deep inside the Saints 50. Not too sure what it was for, assuming it was for a push or a block.