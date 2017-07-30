West Coast Eagles vs Brisbane Lions: AFL live scores

The last-placed Brisbane Lions make the long and daunting trip across the country to take on the West Coast Eagles this afternoon in the final game of the round. Catch all the live scores on The Roar from 4:40pm (AEST).

West Coast are hanging right on the edge of the eight and are trying to sneak their nose into the finals equation currently in ninth on the ladder on percentage.

After a strong start to the season that saw them up in the top four, the Eagles have since gone on a terrible run of form, losing six of their last nine games.

They have traded win and loss over their past six contests.

They let in five goals to one in the final quarter last week to capitulate against the Magpies, losing by eight in a hugely disappointing loss.

For the Lions, they were able to sneak their way off the bottom of the ladder at the end of last year to avoid the wooden spoon but they may not be so lucky this year.

They are dead last in 2017 with 13 losses to their name and just four wins.

However, two of those wins have come in the last month, including a season-best performance last week against a hapless Carlton side, kicking 17 goals to win by 30.

Not only is their season form against them, but so is the Lions history against West Coast, having lost their last six games in a row against the Eagles.

Three of those wins have been by 50 points or more.

The Eagles have bagged a century of points 11 times this year and will be hoping to make it a dozen when they come up against the worst defence in the competition.

Brisbane have conceded an average of 117 points per game in 2017.

Team News

Bulk changes for both sides this afternoon with a mix of injury, form and suspension altering the line ups.

For the home side, the Eagles will be without retiring veteran Matt Priddis and Lewis Jetta who have been ruled out with quad and calf injuries respectively.

Nathan Vardy and 20-year-old Tom Cole have been dropped from an extended squad.

In nicer news for West Coast young gun Luke Partington will be making his AFL debut this afternoon, coming out of a strong season for East Perth last year.

Sam Mitchell returns after being rested last week, joining Eric Mackenzie and Malcolm Karpany as the final two inclusions.

For the Lions, coach Chris Fagan has rested three of his young stars for the trip west, including Eric Hipwood, Jarrod Berry and Hugh McCluggage.

Fagan will also be without Dayne Zorko who will serve his one-match ban for striking Lachie Plowman in the guts last week against Carlton.

Daniel McStay is the final change, being ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Michael Close, Jarrad Jansen, Nick Robertson have been brought into the side alongside Jacob Allison and Sam Skinner who are both making their AFL debut.

Prediction

This could get ugly for the struggling Lions.

They’re coming dead last, they’re making the long trip to Perth with a less than full strength side against an Eagles side desperately fighting to gain a top eight spot.

Eagles to win by 52