It’s time for the Dogs to stop blaming and start solving

The family club. Who let the Dogs out? Beware of the wounded Bulldog.

All familiar phrases which have been synonymous with describing Canterbury-Bankstown over the past two decades. Some might say that the aura that this club carries with them is perhaps much greater than their actual bight.

Nevertheless, despite what some might say it is hard to argue with the expectations associated with the Bulldogs. With 17 finals appearances in the last 24 seasons, two premierships and six grand final appearances have also occurred during this period.

Even when you take a look at the short-term results of the past five seasons which coach Des Hasler has presided over – the results are just as impressive. In fact, in the past five seasons, Canterbury are the only Sydney club to participate in the finals series on all five occasions. So why all the hate from their supporters after one poor season?

The lack of premiership success in this time has no doubt been the key factor. Furthermore, their performances in 2017 have been described as lacklustre and unimpressive at best.

In actual fact, I am prepared to say that Canterbury’s season was over when Manly humiliated them 36-0 at Brookvale Oval earlier this year.

The outcry and outpouring of anger from the fans this season has been overwhelming. However, in my opinion, the majority of their anger stems from the fact many of them foresaw a season like this coming for the past couple of years.

The team’s style of play, particularly in attack has always had a sense of fragility about it in recent seasons. As a result, this downward spiral has led many fans and some influential club-men to question whether Des Hasler understands Canterbury’s ‘unique’ culture.

To be honest, on the surface, it is hard to argue with them. Everything Des has desired he has received in terms of resources and personnel.

Des Hasler has wielded an unprecedented amount of power over the football club from the time he walked through the door. He has been instrumental in the development of the club’s Belmore training base which is easily one of the most impressive high performance units in the country.

Essentially, everything is in place for the club to be resounding success both on and off the field. Unfortunately, it just hasn’t happened for them. Football is a lot like life. It’s unpredictable and nothing is assured.

However, to lay the complete blame and total responsibility solely at the feet of Des Hasler is completely unfair. But, before all you Canterbury fans get your pitch forks out and protest in unison outside Bridge Street, I would like to cast your minds back to 2011.

The same people who screamed for the head of Kevin Moore way back in 2011 seem to be the same individuals who are now calling for the head of Des Hasler in 2017. Mind you, Kevin Moore happens to have blue and white running through his veins. Rather contradictory don’t you think?

The entire club needs to step back and take a look at the entire situation with a sense of objectivity. You cannot stay on top forever. Every club has a forgettable season. 2017 is a write off. Accept it, deal with it and move on.

It is time for all stakeholders to become solution orientated rather than blame fixated.

Clearly, the on-field systems and frameworks which have been put in place have been very restrictive. Hasler has implemented a conservative style of play through necessity given the personnel at his disposal.

In particular, the personnel in key positions. This all falls back on the development and recruitment of players which has no doubt been the crux of the clubs problems in the last few seasons.

Who is responsible for recruitment? Well, this is anyone’s guess really. Whether it be Hasler, Cleal, Castle or the Board – does it really matter now? No – so let’s all stop looking to lay the blame on one group or individual as we have no idea what occurs behind closed doors.

I believe, Des Hasler has already addressed the underlying problem and he addressed it before the 2017 season even began.

Kieran Foran has been on Hasler’s radar for a considerable amount of time. Foran is a fantastic signing. Terrific player. A game management specialist. Their offensive fortunes will turn with his presence.

However, in my opinion, Canterbury’s biggest coup was the signing of the highly respected Recruitment Manager Warren McDonnell.

Despite what has been reported – Warren was approached by Des in early 2016 in regards to the role. Does this sound like a coach who is sitting on his hands? Warren has been responsible for Junior Development and Recruitment at the Wests Tigers from 2003-2016.

While many may not think this is anything to write home about you only need to take a quick look at some of the talent he identified or brought to the club during his tenure.

James Tedesco, Benji Marshall, Robbie Farah, Aaron Woods, Mitchell Moses, Andrew Fifita and Ben Teo are just a few of the names he has nurtured through to top grade status. The Wests Tigers’ problem was they very rarely reaped the rewards for McDonnell’s hard work.

At Canterbury, these type of players would have had no such problems. Everything is in place for them to succeed and reach their full potential. Everyone now just needs to stick solid and stay together like all good families do.

It is no doubt going to be highly unusual watching Finals Football this year without the great blue and white club. September and the Bulldogs just seem to go hand in hand. There is just something about the smell and warmth of spring that thrusts the Bulldogs into action.

The vibrant streets of Canterbury-Bankstown are usually buzzing during this time of year. The feeling and emotions generated are simply infectious to all who pass through the southwestern suburbs of Sydney.

You not only expect the Bulldogs to be there. You expect them to cause absolute carnage. There will be some pain and there will be some hurt over the coming weeks. But, do not for a second doubt this great rugby league club. They will be back.

This unexpected decline is simply the recession the Bulldogs had to have.