Matildas a draw away from Tournament of Nation title

The Matildas require just one point in their final Tournament of Nations match to secure the title in its inaugural year.

Hosted by the number 1 ranked side in the world, the United States, the Tournament of Nations also involves the national squads of Australia (ranked seventh in the latest FIFA rankings), Brazil (eighth) and Japan (sixth), who have travelled to the US for the round-robin competition.

This tournament is great timing for the Matildas as they begin preparation towards the 2018 AFC Women’s Asian Cup hosted in Jordan, where they will look to go one better than the 2014 instalment, when they finished runners-up.

In the Matildas’ opening game, they ended a 27-game hoodoo by defeating the USA 1-0 for the first time in their history.

Emily Van Egmond played a ball into the 18-yard box behind the US defence for Tameka Butt to put the finishing touch on the winning goal in the 67th minute.

Despite the Americans’ best efforts, Matildas goalkeeper Lydia Williams was monumental, as she pulled numerous crucial saves, including a stop in the 87th minute after a one-on-one situation with Crystal Dunn.

Next, the Matildas recorded a highly entertaining 4-2 win against Japan, Sam Kerr scoring a brilliant, first-half hat-trick to cause an upset against the Asian champions.

Japan had taken the lead in just the sixth minute of the match, but the Matildas recovered well and Van Egmond’s second-half penalty all but sealed the three points. Japan’s second was just a consolation, Yuka Momiki scoring in the 92nd minute.

Now all the Matildas need is a draw against Brazil to secure the title, while a loss could still see the US win the tournament on home soil.

However, that would take something special from the US, as they are currently on three points with a goal difference of zero. The Matildas have six points after their two impressive victories and have what could be a crucial goal difference of plus-three. Both Japan and Brazil are on one point apiece.

The match against Brazil will take place in Carson, California, kicking off at 9:15am (AEST) on Friday.

If the result doesn’t go the Matildas’ way, all eyes will then be on the USA vs Japan game, which begins at 12pm (AEST) at the same venue, on the same day.