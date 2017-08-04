Foley impressed by enthusiastic Beale

Bernard Foley has hailed the passion and positivity of his returning fellow playmaker Kurtley Beale and believes they can bring some unpredictability to the Wallabies.

Beale has recently returned from a stint with the Wasps club in England, where he suffered a hamstring injury.

He is expected to be fit for Australia’s first Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship match on August 19 and appears the leading contender for the No.12 jersey.

‘I think what’s really impressed me me since he’s back is his passion and enthusiasm to play in the Wallaby jersey,” five-eighth Foley said.

“He made it really clear why he came home, because he wanted to make the most out of his Wallaby jersey

“The time he went away I think that probably hit home to him how much he missed the Wallaby jersey.

“I think its really exciting to have him back in a really positive frame of mind.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him, so we can express ourselves and play a style that we’re really proud of and that has a lot of variation and we’re not predictable and that hopefully we can challenge sides defensively.”

Foley’s long-time rival for the Australian No.10 shirt, Quade Cooper, missed out on the extended train-on squad.

“Quade is a quality player and he’s done a lot for the Wallaby jersey, so it is a bit of a surprise for me,” Foley said.

Although he was the only specialist five-eighth named in the extended squad with utility Beale as his back-up, Foley laughed off the suggestion the Wallabies would be in trouble if he got injured

“There are people to fill my role if required, so I don’t think I’m definitely a shoo-in or essential to the side,” he said.

Cooper and himself were the only regular Australian-qualified five-eighths starting in Super Rugby, with two New Zealanders and a South African filling the other spots, but Foley felt it was a cyclical issue.

“It’s been disappointing seeing the tens at a number of the franchises not being Australian, but I think it really goes in ebbs and flows,” Foley said.

“A couple of years ago we were very blessed in that position.”

He said there was some younger talent emerging in Mack Mason at the Waratahs and Hamish Stewart at the Reds.