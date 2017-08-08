Brown blasts AFL over jumper punches

Brisbane triple-premiership player Jonathan Brown believes the AFL has lost its way on the issue of jumper punches following the suspension of Geelong star Tom Hawkins.

Hawkins will accept a two-match ban for striking Sydney’s Dane Rampe during his side’s loss to the Swans on Friday night.

The Cats spearhead will miss matches against Richmond and Collingwood after he fell foul of the match review panel for the second time this season.

The AFL launched a crackdown earlier this year after Richmond skipper Trent Cotchin escaped with a fine for a jumper punch on Fremantle’s Lachie Neale.

But Brown believes the league has over-corrected on the issue.

“That is nothing more than a forceful push – that is a joke,” Brown said of Hawkins’ action on Fox Footy’s On The Couch.

“I know he’s got form and we can all get on our high horse and say ‘He’s got to stop doing these sorts of actions’. (But) it was a forceful push. That is ridiculous.

“I’ve lived up north and the game gets accused of being soft because we suspend players for these superficial actions.

“We are losing our way. I’m all for protecting the players and setting the right example for junior footballers … but we are losing our way.”

Hawkins served a one-match suspension for a jumper punch on Adelaide’s Matt Crouch earlier this season and his punishment for this latest transgression was increased from one to two games.

Brown suggested increased fines would be just as effective as suspensions.

“Why as a sport do we want to rub players out for these little, insignificant incidents?” he said.

“Why can’t we fine them $10,000? It will have the same result.

“Why do we have the mentality to suspend players for these insignificant little acts that don’t have any effect on a player’s health?

“Going forward, we need to change the way we suspend (players) because the fans are going crazy.”