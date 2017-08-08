Overseas Aussies set for big seasons in Europe

At any one time, there are hundreds of Aussies plying their footballing trades throughout the world.

This upcoming football season is no different. It’s time to take a look at the Aussies set for big seasons.

Tom Rogic

The best and most talented player Australia has produced in years, Rogic is set for a big season for Celtic in the Scottish Premier League as her searches for local and European glory. Celtic had a season for the ages in 2016-17, going through undefeated while winning the treble locally.

They will be looking at replicating again this year but as arch nemesis Rangers continue to rebuild a champion calibre roster, this will be no easy ride.

At this stage, Celtic are also set to feature in Europe this year with a play-off against Kazakhstan’s FC Astana, the only thing standing between them and a place in this year’s Champions League. Rogic is set to feature heavily in both campaigns in what could be a career-defining year.

Rogic is undoubtedly one of the best players playing in Scotland and a big year could see some of Europe’s biggest clubs come knocking next offseason. Rogic will also be looking to find form again to ensure he’s firing on all cylinders for the Socceroos in their upcoming crucial World Cup Qualifiers.

Rogic was Australia’s best performer last year for both club and Nation Team and this year looks like being no different for the classy midfielder.

Golgol Mebrahtu

The surprise find for overseas Aussies last year, the former A-League Striker found himself in career limbo following the end of the 2015-16 season when he was cut by Western Sydney. But in what turned out to be an inspired move by Mebrahtu, he moved to the Czech Republic and signed for FK Mladá Boleslav.

In his first season overseas, he played in 24 matches as his side finished inside the top four and qualified for the Europa League qualification play offs. Mebrahtu excelled in his role up front, finishing equal eighth for the league with eight goals in all League Games.

As the Socceroos continue to search for Striker depth, Mebrahtu may be the long-term answer for Ange Postecoglou with another big season in the Czech Republic. You can also bet on bigger clubs taking a look at Mebrahtu this season as at 26 years old, he’s entering the prime of his career and could be the answer to many European clubs’ woes upfront.

James Jeggo

James (Jimmy) Jeggo had an outstanding first season in Austria for Sturm Graz, playing in 32 games as his side finished third and qualified for the Europa League qualification play offs.

Jeggo will be looking to replicate this again this season in what could be a vitally important season for the former A-League Midfielder. At 25 years old, he’s entering the prime of his career and could become a long term replacement for Socceroos midfielder’s Mile Jedinak and Mark Milligan.

Also bet on Jeggo receiving interest from bigger European clubs next offseason if he continues to improve this season for Sturm Graz. Jeggo’s poise on the ball and calmness in working it out from the back will certainly covet alot of interest if he can continue to showcase these abilities this season.

Riley McGree

The new kid on the block, Riley McGree shocked Australian football when Ange called up the 18 year old for World Cup Qualifiers earlier this year against Iraq and UAE. While McGree unfortunately did not make his debut for the Socceroos in this instance, it certainly highlighted to the Australian Football Community that this kid was something special.

Look no further than his recent offseason move to Belgium’s Club Brugge to see that this kid’s got talent and the big clubs in Europe no it.

McGree took the A League by storm last season with vision and passing skills 18 year olds shouldn’t have. His ability to read the play was that of a seasoned veteran and that has many Australian Football analysts excited about McGree’s future.

Look for him to initially find his way in Belgium with time in the Reserve Team but some eye catching performances could see him finding some game time in the first team. At 18 years of age, the future looks very bright for McGree who looks a certainty to have a long career both in Europe and with the Socceroos.

Chris Ikonomidis

The one outlier of this list, as the only player to have not spent time in the A-League. Ikonomidis career has taken it’s time to take off after signing with Lazio, one of Italy’s biggest Football Clubs, at the tender age of 18. Ikonomidis bided his time with the youth team, regularly banging in goals and exciting many a Lazio and Australian fan.

Last season was a turning point for Ikonomidis as he at last found regular first team football when he went out on loan of Danish side Aarhus Gymnastikforening (AGF).

After playing in 18 games for AGF, Ikonomidis has since returned to his parents club Lazio and is now facing possibly his most important season in his career yet. At 22 years of age, he’s primed for a break out year for Lazio as they attempt to better their fifth place finish last season.

Should he find regular minutes for Lazio, a permanent place in the struggling attack for the Socceroos would be all but assured. Another year of obscurity for Ikonomidis however would surely put his career in limbo as he certainly needs more first team football. Ikonomidis is entering quite possibly his most important season of football he will ever play. Only time will tell if he can handle the pressure.

So as the big leagues of Europe all start to gradually kick off (some already have) over the next few weeks, make sure to pay extra attention to these five Overseas Aussies. For all different reasons, they’re all set to undertake extremely important season for both themselves, their teams and the Socceroos.