Melbourne Rebels nab Wallabies prop from the Western Force

The Western Force’s Wallabies prop Tetera Faulkner will return home to Melbourne after signing a two-year Super Rugby deal with the Rebels.
The 29-year-old, who grew up in Melbourne, has linked with the Victorian side after seven years and 70 Super Rugby appearances with the Force.
Faulkner’s signing follows that of Japan international back-rower Amanaki Mafi, while the signing of Wallabies halfback Will Genia is imminent.
“Tetera is a quality player and person who will bring experience, consistency and strong values to the Rebels,” said Rebels chief executive Baden Stephenson.
A former Australian Schoolboys representative, Faulkner got his Super Rugby break with the Force in 2011.
After earning two Test caps in 2014, he has worked his way back into the Wallabies’ squad for this month’s Bledisloe Cup.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to continue my rugby career back in Melbourne, a city that I hold dear to me,” Faulkner said.
“After getting my first big break with the Schoolboys in Melbourne, it feels like I’ve come a full circle.”
August 10th 2017 @ 11:40am
Nicolai said | August 10th 2017 @ 11:40am | ! Report
GOOD!!!!
And now we wait for the abuse and anger because of his personal decision!!!!
August 10th 2017 @ 11:43am
Crazy Horse said | August 10th 2017 @ 11:43am | ! Report
Melbourne boy gets break in super rugby thanks to the Force then goes home. Completely understandable. Hopefully he gets to play against the Force.
August 10th 2017 @ 11:46am
Billary Swamper said | August 10th 2017 @ 11:46am | ! Report
So, the Rebels are staying it seems. Genia, now this bloke. Writing is on the wall for either Force or Brumbies.