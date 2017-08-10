Melbourne Rebels nab Wallabies prop from the Western Force

The Western Force’s Wallabies prop Tetera Faulkner will return home to Melbourne after signing a two-year Super Rugby deal with the Rebels.

The 29-year-old, who grew up in Melbourne, has linked with the Victorian side after seven years and 70 Super Rugby appearances with the Force.

Faulkner’s signing follows that of Japan international back-rower Amanaki Mafi, while the signing of Wallabies halfback Will Genia is imminent.

“Tetera is a quality player and person who will bring experience, consistency and strong values to the Rebels,” said Rebels chief executive Baden Stephenson.

A former Australian Schoolboys representative, Faulkner got his Super Rugby break with the Force in 2011.

After earning two Test caps in 2014, he has worked his way back into the Wallabies’ squad for this month’s Bledisloe Cup.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to continue my rugby career back in Melbourne, a city that I hold dear to me,” Faulkner said.

“After getting my first big break with the Schoolboys in Melbourne, it feels like I’ve come a full circle.”