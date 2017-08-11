The Western Force have had their Super Rugby license discontinued. (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright)

The ARU have officially made the decision to discontinue the Western Force’s Super Rugby license, ending months of speculation about which team will be cut for the 2018 season.

ARU chairman Cameron Clyne said the decision to cut the Force, which came after “several weeks of consultation” with a number of rugby stakeholders, was a financial one.

“This has been a complex process to reduce Australia’s Super Rugby representation to four teams as agreed by SANZAAR following its review of the competition,” Clyne said.

“Our decision to exit the Western Force has been guided primarily by financial outcomes.

“As we have reinforced throughout this process, there are commercial realities which are linked to declining on-field performance across our Super Rugby teams which has put Australian rugby in a position where it can no longer sustain five teams.

“Furthermore, the significant unbudgeted support funding that has been provided to Super Rugby teams over the past five years has greatly affected our capacity to invest in community rugby.”

The decision means the Melbourne Rebels – the other team which had been facing the axe – will remain in the Super Rugby competition next year.

The Rebels and Force were identified as the two Australian teams facing the axe early in April after SANZAAR’s decision to change Super Rugby from an 18 to 15-team competition in 2018 back in April.

Clyne acknowledged the decision will not be a welcome one in Western Australia, but maintained rugby will not be abandoned in the state.

“This is a sad day for rugby, especially for Western Force fans. We accept that there will be anger and resentment over this decision and we sympathise with those fans. We sincerely hope that they are not lost to the game forever,” Clyne said.

“The decision to exit the Western Force from Super Rugby is not a decision to abandon the game in Western Australia.

“Western Australia will retain an important place in Australian rugby and the ARU will continue to support youth development programs and the community game in the west. There will be a clear pathway for young Western Australian rugby players to reach the highest level and represent the Wallabies.

“Our immediate concern is to support the individuals at the Western Force through these difficult circumstances and we will deploy various ARU management staff to Western Australia to provide assistance to all players and staff.”

A press conference has been called by the ARU for this afternoon at 5pm, when Clyne and Bill Pulver will speak about the decision.

No statement from the Western Force, Rugby WA or Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest is yet to be issued.

