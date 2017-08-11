Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor undercard announced

Two world title fights will make up part of the undercard for the Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor fight later this month.

In a WBA light heavyweight title match, Nathan Cleverly will defend his belt against Badou Jack.

“This is a fight I have wanted ever since Badou Jack moved to light heavyweight and I’m delighted to fight in Vegas on an event like this,” said Cleverly.

“To be a part of this event and fighting on this card is historic,” Jack said. “Nothing beats it. I’m excited to get back in the ring. I’m getting ready to take that belt, and win a title in my second weight class.”

That’ll be following by an IBF junior lightweight title matchup with undefeated Gervota Davis challenged by Francisco Fonseca.

A 10-round cruiserweight fight between Andrew Tabiti and Steve Cunningham will open the pay per view coverage of the undercard ahead of Mayweather vs McGregor.

“What a night this will be for fight fans,” said Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe.

“Not only will they witness a first of its kind main event, but they will also see two incredible world title fights, as Mayweather Promotions’ very own current and former world champions go head-to-head in separate bouts.”

“Gervonta Davis is nothing short of pure boxing talent with dynamite power. Former super middleweight world champion Badou Jack is making his light heavyweight debut, and looking to take the title away from a tough and experienced Nathan Cleverly. But first, Andrew ‘The Beast’ Tabiti will open the pay-per-view telecast with what I expect to be a magnificent performance.”

There’ll also be two ten-round fights between Shawn Porter and Thomas Dulorme, and Juan Heraldez and Jose Miguel Borrero on Fox coverage before the pay-per-view begins.