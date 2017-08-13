Tigers sign Marshall for 2018 NRL season

Benji Marshall will return to Wests Tigers on a one-year deal next NRL season.
“I look forward to working with Benji over the coming year, he has a lot to offer this club and I know he’s keen to return and make a positive impact on Wests Tigers,” said coach Ivan Cleary in a statement on Sunday.
The 32-year-old Brisbane playmaker, who won a premiership at the Tigers in 2005, confirmed the shift back to the club he left in 2013 with Fairfax Media.
“I never wanted to leave the place, and I’ve tried several times to get back and now I’ve got my chance,” Marshall said.
Davico said | August 13th 2017 @ 11:03am | ! Report
Not sure why the Tigers would make this move unless it is to set up some sort of coaching gig for the future. What value does he add? I know he has played OK this year but…
Riley Pettigrew said | August 13th 2017 @ 11:08am | ! Report
Very interesting, wasn’t expecting that at all. Could serve as a mentor to Lolohea/Reynolds/Brooks but other than that I don’t see what he offers.