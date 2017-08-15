Coach killers: Players need to accept their part in a losing team

The current drama between Jarryd Hayne and Neil Henry brings up the old question of whether coaches should be held responsible for their players’ abilities?

It is true that the coach is responsible for his players and generates structures and gameplans that best suit the team, but the coach cannot be responsible for his players’ actions.

So why does the coach take the fall for bad performances?

A recent interview with Titans captain Ryan James revealed that the Titans were gathering around Henry in support. This is in direct opposition to the general belief that there is a rift at the club.

If the players are happy with their coach and understand that it is themselves that need to improve, as James said, then the coach does not need to go.

Anyone who watched the Titans game against the Tigers will agree that Hayne’s actions were unacceptable. He constantly belittled his players for their mistakes and walked off the ground in front of his teammates. These actions can create tension and general bad feeling among the team, and this is a rift the coach cannot fix.

The fact that people then call for Heny’s head is bizarre. You can get rid of the coach, but the bad feeling among the team is sustained.

The alternative is to get rid of the player. However, the player in question is a former State of Origin winner who has won two Dally M awards. But when comparing this to having a team full of good blokes who train hard and put in 100 per cent every week, I know which one I would chose.

Similarly, the Bulldogs have not had the best year, so there are calls for Des Hasler to be replaced as head coach.

The Bulldogs are not going to make finals this year, but that does not mean that the coach needs to be sacked. The Panthers have not been consistent at all this year, but if they make finals, no one will be concerned with the coach.

The Rabbitohs have not been consistent, occupying the bottom of the ladder for much of the season, yet talk of firing Michael Maguire has not come up, so it is not a matter of consistency.

Fans have to realise that coaches are not responsible for every action on the field, and the media should give the coaches some slack. Some responsibility needs to be taken up by the players for their own actions on the field.