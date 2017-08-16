Members, juniors and ex-pats have all been forgotten in Force cull

I sat back and watched the debacle that was the ARU fumbling their way through a supposedly ‘fair’ process of culling a Super Rugby team, the biased outcome of which has seen my team, the Western Force, given their marching orders.

I have been a diamond member of the Force for a number of years, saw the move from Subiaco to nib and the much-needed upgrade to the stadium.

This year was special for me personally, as I finally got to take my three-year-old son to a number of Force games, and also enrolled him in his first rugby team.

Seeing his passion blossom for his team and also watching his rugby skills develop has been tempered by the realisation there will be no more Force games to take him to, nor a professional team for him to strive towards one day being part of.

Kids are the future of rugby and this future is being snubbed out by those with little or no regard for the grassroots which they are meant to be representing.

A common theme to keep the Force is that we are stronger as five and that it seemed little due process was followed to determine which team was to be cut. I have also only seen comments regarding the effect this decision is having on the Sea of Blue. But what about the large contingent of Kiwis and Saffas who have made their home in Perth and interwoven their lives in this great state of ours, who will now miss out on seeing their teams play here? Where are their voices in all of this?

What about those who were at nib to see the underdog come out on top to beat the Crusaders in 2013, watch them sneak past the Chiefs in 2014, or see Nick ‘The Honey Badger’ Cummins bag a hat trick of meat pies against the Waratahs in the same year? They will miss watching their teams compete with the west sun gloriously setting behind the CBD. They will miss the passionate Sea of Blue supporting their team, urging them to dig deep and show the heart for which they are renowned.

Many Force fans, and rugby fans in general, are angry with trainwreck of events that the ARU have left in their wake, and have called for a boycott of games – in particular, the upcoming Wallabies versus Springboks game in Perth.

I diasagree with this. Instead, we should show up, alongside Kiwis and Springboks supporters, all dressed in blue to prove that, in the end, we all lose out. We should pack the stadium and chant so loudly the commentators can’t be heard.

I wish there was a way I could attend the game without filling the ARU coffers with my hard earned money, but I will not sit back and take this decision lying down. I have taken part of the Own The Force campaign and urge you to do the same. If the Force must close their doors, I’d be happy for my money to go to Rugby WA to be used to strengthen grassroots rugby.

If the ARU don’t want us to be a part of their supposed national footprint, we will simply do it alone – and better than them.