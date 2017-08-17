Bulldogs players looking for answers in potential salary cap squeeze

Canterbury players are still in the dark over their futures amid speculation the Bulldogs will have to shed several players to fit the NRL’s salary cap for next season.

The club is believed to have overspent for 2018, working towards a cap of $10 million rather than the $9.2-million figure suggested by the NRL earlier this year.

A decision on the piggybanks of all 16 teams could be made by the NRL after a meeting with clubs on Thursday.

“It looks like something’s got to give,” Bulldogs hooker Moses Mbye told reporters in Sydney.

Mbye’s name has been raised as someone who might be moved on despite being contracted with the Bulldogs until 2020, with the club’s recruitment of Aaron Woods and Kieran Foran on big-money deals potentially breaking the bank.

“We don’t know what’s playing out inside the club,” the 24-year-old said.

“Until you get that conversation, you have that conversation with the coach, CEO or the hierarchy at the club, you don’t actually know what’s going on.

“If they do come to us, that means it’s true.”

Several other clubs are also believed to have overspent, including Canberra.

The Bulldogs argue they were told by ARL Commission chairman John Grant last year the cap would be $10 million and the NRL has since created an atmosphere of confusion.

It’s believed players including captain James Graham, 31, have reportedly been shopped around.

“I’m sure it’s not a pleasant conversation to have,” Mbye said.

“He’s handling that well. He hasn’t spoken to any of the boys about it, I think that’s why he’s employed his manager to sort that stuff out.

“It’d be a real shame to see James leave.”

Five-eighth Matt Frawley admits every player is keeping their cards close to their chest.

“We haven’t talked about it at all,” Frawley said.

“It’s something, whatever personal business is happening, you sort of don’t share with the other boys.”