A reorder of the 2010 AFL draft

Hindsight is not always a luxury – at times it can be a curse, forever casting the question “what could’ve been”. Today we continue to embrace that curse and consider who could have comprised the top ten of the 2010 AFL draft.

Pick 1 – Luke Parker, Gold Coast (Originally David Swallow)

Parker has been a fantastic midfielder for the Swans over the last seven years. He was originally drafted with pick 40, playing 147 games and kicking 117 goals to date, and looks set to play his 150th game in the first week of finals this year. He is a one-time premiership player, one-time club best and fairest, two-time Robert Rose Award winner and one-time All-Australian.

Pick 2 – Dyson Heppell, Gold Coast (Originally Harley Bennell)

Heppell has been fantastic for the Bombers so far in his career. He was originally selected with pick eight, playing 126 games and kicking 43 goals to date. He is a one-time All-Australian, one-time club best and fairest and the current Essendon Football Club captain.

Pick 3 – Tom J Lynch, Gold Coast (Originally Sam Day)

Lynch has been a fantastic forward for the Suns in the last seven years. He was originally taken with pick 11, playing 121 games and kicking 234 goals to date. He is a one-time All-Australian, two-time club best and fairest, three-time club leading goalkicker, one-time Marcus Ashcroft Medallist and a current Gold Coast Football Club co-captain.

Pick 4 – Andrew Gaff, West Coast (Originally Andrew Gaff)

Gaff has been an important midfielder for the Eagles. He was originally drafted with pick four, playing 152 games and kicking 54 goals to date. He is a one-time All-Australian and one-time club best and fairest.

Pick 5 – Jeremy McGovern, Brisbane (Originally Jared Polec)

McGovern has been a fantastic defender for the Eagles over the past four years. He was originally selected with pick 44 in the rookie draft, playing 75 games and kicking 29 goals to date. He is a one-time All-Australian.

Pick 6 – David Swallow, Richmond (Originally Reece Conca)

Swallow has been a quality midfielder for the Suns in the past seven years. He was originally taken with the first pick in the draft, playing 95 games and kicking 49 goals to date. He is a one-time club best and fairest and one-time Larke Medallist.

Pick 7 – Josh Jenkins, Gold Coast (Originally Josh Caddy)

Jenkins has been a great tall forward for the Crows. He was originally drafted with pick 12 in the rookie draft by Essendon, playing no games for them. He has played 109 games and kicked 221 goals to date.

Pick 8 – Jeremy Howe, Essendon (Originally Dyson Heppell)

The best high-flyer in the game at the moment has shown his ability to play as a swingman. He was originally selected with pick 33, playing 139 games – 100 for Melbourne and 39 for Collingwood – and kicking 86 goals to date, of which 80 were for Melbourne and six were for Collingwood. He is a one-time club leading goalkicker, one-time Harold Ball Memorial Trophy winner and the 2012 mark of the year winner.

Pick 9 – Tom McDonald, Gold Coast (Originally Dion Prestia)

McDonald has developed into a great swingman for the Demons this year. He was originally taken with pick 53, playing 124 games and kicking 31 goals to date. He kicked only nine goals in his first 100 games; however, he has kicked 22 in his last 24 games. He is a one-time Harold Ball Memorial Trophy winner.

Pick 10 – Brodie Smith, Gold Coast (Originally Daniel Gorringe)

Smith has become an important rebound defender for the Crows. He was originally drafted with pick 14, playing 140 games and kicking 45 goals to date. He is a one-time All-Australian.