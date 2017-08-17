Sydney ruckman Tippett’s time to shine

The stop-start saga that has been Kurt Tippett’s tormented AFL season will continue against his former side at the Adelaide Oval.

Sydney big man Tippett is likely to face the Crows, although Sam Naismith is on the cusp of returning from injury and Tippett is no longer the automatic selection he once was.

Sam Reid’s return to fitness has settled the Swans’ forward line this year, leaving Tippett scrapping for a share of ruck duties alongside Naismith and Callum Sinclair.

Tippett is in the midst of his fifth season with Sydney but has only played 72 games for the Swans; a product of niggles, injuries and an 11-match suspension for his role in Adelaide salary cap breaches.

Hip, groin, ankle problems and poor form have restricted Tippett to seven games this year.

The 30-year-old only returned in round 20 because of Naismith’s hip injury, having been dropped after an underwhelming performance against Hawthorn in round 10.

However, if the ruck-forward is able to rediscover his game-breaking best in the next fortnight he will be a finals trump card for coach John Longmire.

There were plenty of positives signs in Sydney’s last-start shellacking of Fremantle, most notably a game-high eight tackles.

“His tackle pressure was really underrated, really important for us around the stoppages,” Swans defender Dane Rampe said.

“That’s what we have really wanted from him, since he’s come back, is to just compete.

“Really pleased to see him getting back to something near his best, and we still think he’s got a bit to go.”

The ladder-leading Crows will provide more resistance than the Dockers. Adelaide’s Sam Jacobs is among the leading contenders for the ruckman spot in the All-Australian side and one Swans coach John Longmire is wary of.

“They haven’t got too many players that aren’t in all Australian form … but he’s certainly one of them,” Longmire said.

“Kurt has been building since he came back into the team.

“Callum’s athleticism has been really strong in the past few weeks, it’ll be a good match-up.”