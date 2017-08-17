The Roar’s NRL expert tips and predictions: Round 24

It’s been just another week in the NRL – the bottom two sides both won, Jarryd Hayne looks destined to force Neil Henry out of the Titans and the Bulldogs failed to score enough points again.

Good thing The Roar‘s NRL expert tipping panel are here to take you through Round 24.

The bottom sides winning left The Crowd, Greg and myself with six for the week, instead of seven or even a perfect round. If you called the Knights to beat the Eels and the Tigers to beat Manly – trust me, I’ve been hearing about the second of those all week from a certain family member – then all power to you.

The panel were also split on last week’s Sharks and Broncos game, but Cronulla struggled big time to play up north, leaving Mary with five. For some unexplainable reason, Tim also tipped the Bulldogs over the Rabbitohs, so that left him at the bottom of the pile with four.

Other winners in Round 23 were the Dragons, Storm, Panthers and Raiders.

Overall, it leaves the scores locked at the top. The Crowd (113) are five up on Greg (108), and I’m a further six points behind on 102. Mary has fallen to 99, while Tim is bringing up the tail without a Newcastle-style fight, but a Canterbury-style whimper, sitting on just 90.

The week ahead is an interesting one. The Eels will be looking to not lose two straight to competition stragglers when they play the Titans, before the Rabbitohs host the Warriors in what shapes as an uninspiring match.

The Broncos and Dragons rivalry is always a good one, and that rounds out Friday with the Red V desperate for a win, before the Knights host the Storm in a battle of David and Goliath.

Trent Robinson’s Roosters will be out to bounce back from their loss to Melbourne when they host the Tigers, while the Sharks and Cowboys shapes as possibly the match of the round, one side looking to turn around a terrible form line, the other to qualify for the finals.

If that’s not the match of the round, then the Raiders and Panthers could be on Sunday afternoon with plenty of points expected, with the Bulldogs and Manly closing it out.

Greg to lead us away this week.

Parramatta Eels vs Gold Coast Titans

Eels. They stuffed up last week when they didn’t match the intensity of the Knights and paid the ultimate price. You would like to think that won’t happen again. Bevan French’s return will help a lot.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs New Zealand Warriors

Rabbitohs. It takes extreme circumstances to even think about tipping the Warriors and this isn’t one of them. The Rabbitohs are finishing off the season by having a go and have won two in a row.

Brisbane Broncos vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Broncos. It’s desperation stakes time for the Dragons as far as their finals hopes are concerned, so they could be dangerous, but the Broncos are fighting for a valuable top-two spot and will be ready.

Newcastle Knights vs Melbourne Storm

Storm. The Knight’s aren’t hopeless in this one. They’ve won three straight to build confidence and warm the hearts of their fans. But it’s hard to see them keeping the Storm contained the whole time.

Sydney Roosters vs Wests Tigers

Roosters. They needed to at least compete strongly against the Storm and they did that. Now they get Michael Gordon back and must win to stay in the battle for a top-two spot. They should do that.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Cronulla Sharks

Sharks. The Cowboys get more desperate with every game as the possibility of missing the finals looms, so they will throw everything they’ve got into this. Sharks to knuckle down and win narrowly.

Canberra Raiders vs Penrith Panthers

Raiders. Found some real form at last. Whether it will be enough to get them to the finals remains to be seen, but they’re having a lash. The Panthers still have lulls in games and can’t afford that here.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Manly Sea Eagles

Sea Eagles. They’ve got defensive issues, but they’re playing the Bulldogs, who are flat out scoring a try even if they’re given a map with directions on how to get to the line. Sea Eagles comfortably.

Parramatta Eels vs Gold Coast Titans

Eels. If I liked taking risks more I would back the Titans here. Sure they have been abysmal in recent weeks, but with all the controversy surrounding the team and the coach, I wouldn’t be surprised if they come to ANZ Stadium fired up.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs New Zealand Warriors

Rabbitohs. This game may well set the record for lowest NRL crowd ever. As I’ve said over and over, the Warriors will not win another game without Shaun Johnson. Bunnies to win by 20+.

Brisbane Broncos vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Broncos. The Broncos have the best home record out of any team in the competition. While the Dragons had a convincing win last weekend an in-form Broncos will be too much for them to overcome. Tautau Moga for a double.

Newcastle Knights vs Melbourne Storm

Storm. I would love to see the Knights win four in a row. It’s possible – a team brimming with confidence and the home ground advantage. But I’m simply not brave enough to tip them against the team that everyone is predicting will win the grand final.

Sydney Roosters vs Wests Tigers

Roosters. Roosters fans should take a lot of confidence out of the game against the Storm, despite coming up just short. The Tigers were spirited last week, but I expect the Roosters to bounce back last from last weekend with a solid win.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Cronulla Sharks

Sharks. I would have tipped the Cowboys here but for their ridiculous injury concerns. It’s really beginning to take its toll and with the Sharks embarrassed by the Broncos last week with poor showings by Fifita and Gallen, it’s time for them to step up their game heading into September.

Canberra Raiders vs Penrith Panthers

Raiders. I’m tipping the Raiders here, because I want to keep the top 8 race interesting. Also, the Panthers have now won 6 in a row – they need to drop a game soon, right?

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Manly Sea Eagles

Sea Eagles. You can add the Bulldogs to the list of teams I won’t be tipping again this season. It’s time for this team to have an off-season.

Parramatta Eels vs Gold Coast Titans

Titans. Hayne is under the pump. If he’s ever going to perform it is now. Further, Peats is returning. Eels should have them covered but I smell an upset!

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs New Zealand Warriors

Rabbitohs. How on earth can anyone tip the Warriors right now? I can’t and I won’t.

Brisbane Broncos vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Broncos. Wayne Bennett has flicked the “all out attack” switch following the season-ending injury to Andrew McCullough, which has damaged their defensive structure. After all, the best way to defend your line is to be attacking your opponents and scoring. Hunt, Milford, Roberts, Oates, Boyd make this strategy realistic. The Dragons hope is to get the Broncos into an arm wrestle. If they do, they could win, but I reckon the Broncos will get home here.

Newcastle Knights vs Melbourne Storm

Storm. A win here locks up the minor premiership for the Storm and allows them the luxury of resting players in the final two rounds, which they can do as neither of those games can affect the top four. Whether Bellamy will or not is another matter – three in a row for the Knights has been grouse to watch, they could surprise but I reckon they’ll do it tough to make it four.

Sydney Roosters vs Wests Tigers

Roosters. They were good last week and really unlucky not to take the chocolates. What a difference Cordner and Friend made. The Wests Tigers got home well but I reckon DCE was obstructed and the pass was forward. Teddy may want to impress before he arrives at Bondi but the Roosters want second spot.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Cronulla Sharks

Sharks. How tough are the Cowboys? Will all their injuries, they still refuse to lie down. I don’t put it past Michael Morgan to engineer a victory here, but the Sharks must respond to their last two losses with a grinding display. If they produce what they are capable of I think the Cows are too undermanned.

Canberra Raiders vs Penrith Panthers

Panthers. If I tip the Raiders they lose. So I’ll tip their opponent, who has won six in a row after all and – if Merrin plays – are pretty much full strength.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Manly Sea Eagles

Sea Eagles. The Bulldogs are dreadful. I’ve stuck with them expecting them to bounce back but I’ve been drastically wrong. Rome –and by Rome I mean Belmore – is burning. However, if one thing is for sure it is that the Bulldogs will be back. That’s who they are. The Sea Eagles still can make the top four.

Parramatta Eels vs Gold Coast Titans

Eels. Parramatta have way too much to play for here, and the Titans seem to have lost all interest for mine. No Hayne might help their cause, but this is a club in turmoil.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs New Zealand Warriors

Rabbitohs. I’m not sure a team has ever been more underwhelming than the Warriors over the course of a season. Frankly they are terrible. The Rabbitohs have actually found a little bit of late-season form, so should make it three straight here.

Brisbane Broncos vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Dragons. Well, I’m not going to tip against the Dragons, am I? They have a lot to play for here and if they can string 80 minutes together, as well as get their defence in order there’s no reason they can’t win. Without Andrew McCullough and with the Broncos putting an attacking gameplan together, I do expect plenty of points to be scored here.

Newcastle Knights vs Melbourne Storm

Storm. The Knights have won three straight, but surely they aren’t going to make it four against the runaway premiership favourites. Melbourne aren’t going to lose many, if any games between now and the end of the season, and this doesn’t even look close.

Sydney Roosters vs Wests Tigers

Roosters. Coming off a tough loss to the Storm, it’s hard to see them not beating the Tigers – and probably badly. But, if the Knights pull off the upset of the season in the hours prior to kick-off, the Tigers will put up one hell of a fight to avoid the spoon.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Cronulla Sharks

Cowboys. I’ve officially gone off the Sharks. They have found ways to get it done all season, but the extra defence, the errors and the penalties, as well as playing under the premiers tag has finally caught up with them. I’m not sure they have anything in the tank for a tough trip to Townsville, and the Cowboys are starting to get a little desperate for a win.

Canberra Raiders vs Penrith Panthers

Raiders. The Panthers are in that battle for the eight, but a couple of wins have given them breathing space. They have won a lot without playing well, while the Raiders are starting to find their touch. With the Viking Clap raining out in the background, the Raiders will keep their finals hopes alive once more.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Manly Sea Eagles

Sea Eagles. This one doesn’t require much of an explanation. Canterbury don’t know what the tryline looks like or where it’s located at this point. Manly need to win and will.

Round 24 Tim Greg Mary Scott The Crowd EEL v TIT TIT EEL EEL EEL ??? RAB v WAR RAB RAB RAB RAB ??? BRO v DRA BRO BRO BRO DRA ??? KNI v STO STO STO STO STO ??? ROO v TIG ROO ROO ROO ROO ??? COW v SHA SHA SHA SHA COW ??? RAI v PAN PAN RAI RAI RAI ??? BUL v SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA ??? Last week 3 6 4 6 6 Total 90 108 99 102 113

