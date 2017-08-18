Adelaide Crows vs Sydney Swans: AFL live scores, blog

The Adelaide Crows and the Sydney Swans meet in what many see as a Grand Final dress rehearsal at Adelaide Oval. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm (AEST).

With the recent draw against Collingwood the only thing staining their last seven matches, the Adelaide Crows look to make an enormous statement when they face the storming Swans.

A win for the Crows solidifies their undisputed favouritism leading into the finals and matching the pressure of the Sydney midfield is the most vital ingredient for that to happen.

For Sydney, a win on the road before a volatile crowd, hungry for a premiership is the type of challenge that great sides relish.

With Josh Kennedy back in the team and the forward line looking at their most lethal against the hapless Dockers last week, Sydney look primed and ready to take down the competition benchmark.

With Taylor Walker and Rory Sloane under slight injury clouds and the carrot of a top for spot on the horizon for the Swans, this could be the night for the boys from the harbour city.

The contrast in styles will be gripping. Adelaide’s speed through the centre and immense scoring potential will be pitted against the high pressure inside game of the Swan’s midfield.

Grasping opportunities could be the key. Buddy Franklin, Josh Jenkins and Eddie Betts might not get the frequency of chances they do in most games, such will the intensity be.

Taking those opportunities when they arise might just be the challenge for both sets of forwards that in turn, decides the winner.

Prediction

Adelaide would like to avoid the Swans in the early stages of the finals. A win tonight increases the chances of that happening. A Swans victory could clamp that top four spot. With both teams having plenty to play for, it should be a close contest.

Sydney by 8 points

Catch all the action on The Roar live coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).