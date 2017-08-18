Adelaide Crows vs Sydney Swans: AFL live scores, blog

The Adelaide Crows and the Sydney Swans meet in what many see as a Grand Final dress rehearsal at Adelaide Oval. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm (AEST).
With the recent draw against Collingwood the only thing staining their last seven matches, the Adelaide Crows look to make an enormous statement when they face the storming Swans.
A win for the Crows solidifies their undisputed favouritism leading into the finals and matching the pressure of the Sydney midfield is the most vital ingredient for that to happen.
For Sydney, a win on the road before a volatile crowd, hungry for a premiership is the type of challenge that great sides relish.
With Josh Kennedy back in the team and the forward line looking at their most lethal against the hapless Dockers last week, Sydney look primed and ready to take down the competition benchmark.
With Taylor Walker and Rory Sloane under slight injury clouds and the carrot of a top for spot on the horizon for the Swans, this could be the night for the boys from the harbour city.
The contrast in styles will be gripping. Adelaide’s speed through the centre and immense scoring potential will be pitted against the high pressure inside game of the Swan’s midfield.
Grasping opportunities could be the key. Buddy Franklin, Josh Jenkins and Eddie Betts might not get the frequency of chances they do in most games, such will the intensity be.
Taking those opportunities when they arise might just be the challenge for both sets of forwards that in turn, decides the winner.
Prediction
Adelaide would like to avoid the Swans in the early stages of the finals. A win tonight increases the chances of that happening. A Swans victory could clamp that top four spot. With both teams having plenty to play for, it should be a close contest.
Sydney by 8 points
Catch all the action on The Roar live coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).
8:01pm
Stuart Thomas said | 8:01pm | ! Report
Swans launch into attack and Tippett marks inside fifty……….GOAL Sydney and a three goal lead.
7:59pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:59pm | ! Report
Sam Reid takes the mark inside fifty………………hits the POST behind.
7:58pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:58pm | ! Report
Adelaide 0 1 1
Sydney 2 0 12
7:58pm
XI said | 7:58pm | ! Report
Could BT sound less excited when the Swans score?
7:59pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:59pm | ! Report
he is a fool.
7:59pm
Cat said | 7:59pm | ! Report
Permanent mute would be nice
7:57pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:57pm | ! Report
A scrambled ball into the Swans forward line………GOAL of the ground by Gary Rohan.
7:56pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:56pm | ! Report
The pressure around the ball is absurd. Suits the Swans. Adelaide looking for some outside run.
7:55pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:55pm | ! Report
Adelaide 0 1 1
Sydney 1 0 6
7:54pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:54pm | ! Report
Swans thrust forward and Buddy Franklin takes a mark on fifty…………from his favourite spot….GOAL Swans.
7:55pm
Fairsuckofthesav said | 7:55pm | ! Report
What happened to the push in the back rule?
7:57pm
Cat said | 7:57pm | ! Report
He used his backside, you’re allowed to do that
7:52pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:52pm | ! Report
Early intensity amazing….BEHIND Adelaide. Chaotic start. Contested ball pressure incredible.