The Kurtley Beale-Sonny Bill clash worth the price of admission alone

Kurtley Beale makes a welcome return to the Wallabies tomorrow night at ANZ Stadium for the first of three clashes with the All Blacks.
The talented utility back hasn’t pulled on his coveted gold jersey since the 34-17 Rugby World Cup final loss against the men in black at Twickenham in 2015.
Since then the Wallabies have played 18 internationals for just eight wins – a lousy 44.44 per cent win ratio.
Beale was firstly injured then played a season with the famous English club Wasps before returning home.
He’s an exciting talent with a combination of speed, the ability to beat a man, and inspire Israel Folau and Bernard Foley.
He was sorely missed.
While the inspiration is vital to any Wallaby success. Beale’s return takes on a new meaning in a head-to-head clash with All Black Sonny Bill Williams.
The New Zealander will have a sizeable advantage at 194 cms and 108 kgs to Beale’s 183 and 90, but that won’t faze the Australian who will celebrate selection in the starting line-up after a string of Tests off the bench.
What a waste of first up talent that’s been over the years, but more so in the last 18 internationals.
During that period the Wallabies lost the plot and ten games.
It’s inconceivable the Wallabies have been so inept in rugby’s basics of passing, catching, supporting, retaining possession, and tackling, but coach Michael Cheika has swung the axe for tomorrow night.
He’s dropped Toby Smith, Sam Carter, and Jack Dempsey among the forwards, and, Rob Horne, Joe Powell, and Quade Cooper in the backs with Dane Haylett-Petty, Sefa Naivola, and Karmichael Hunt injured among the backs.
Cheika has come up with a decent pack but an exciting backline that will flourish if the pack can give them 50 per cent possession.
The backline is the best its been for ages with Will Genia and Foley the halves, Beale and Samu Kerevi the centres, with Henry Speight, debutant Curtis Rona, and Folau the back three.
And it will be Beale who will set that backline on fire, so rugby fans vote with your feet tomorrow night to support them.
Fans desperately need the Wallabies to fire, but just as importantly to compete.
The ARU’s decision to dump the Force has not been a popular one, especially after SANZAAR changed its mind and wanted Super Rugby to return to 15 teams.
Rugby needs to pinch David Gallop from Football Federation Australia to replace outgoing CEO Bill Pulver so rugby can return to the game they play in heaven.
Rugby fans are sick of watching their code in hell.
Wallabies team to play New Zealand in Bledisloe 1
1. Scott Sio (32 Tests)
2. Stephen Moore (120 Tests)
3. Allan Alaalatoa (11 Tests)
4. Rory Arnold (12 Tests)
5. Adam Coleman (12 Tests)
6. Ned Hanigan (3 Tests)
7. Michael Hooper (c) (68 Tests)
8. Sean McMahon (15 Tests)
9. Will Genia (78 Tests)
10. Bernard Foley (45 Tests)
11. Curtis Rona (Debut)
12. Kurtley Beale (60 Tests)
13. Samu Kerevi (8 Tests)
14. Henry Speight (12 Tests)
15. Israel Folau (55 Tests)
Reserves
16. Tatafu Polota-Nau (71 Tests)
17. Tom Robertson (9 Tests)
18. Sekope Kepu (80 Tests)
19. Rob Simmons (71 Tests)
20. Lopeti Timani (7 Tests)
21. Nick Phipps (52 Tests)
22. Reece Hodge (13 Tests)
23. Tevita Kuridrani (47 Tests)
August 18th 2017 @ 10:25am
Toulouse Lautrec said | August 18th 2017 @ 10:25am | ! Report
True, I’m excited to see if Beale can find some of his past magic. Australian Rugby is desperate for a positive injection to re-engage the fans, even if a win is most probably out of reach, a clear game strategy and a bit of passion and flair by the lads would go along way to stem the bleeding.
Most of the comments coming in are pretty maligned against Cheika’s selections and past results, but that’s out of our hands, time to get behind the boys, expect the worst but hope for the best!
Go Wallas! hit hard, run fast and be humble, win or lose.
August 18th 2017 @ 10:33am
marto said | August 18th 2017 @ 10:33am | ! Report
” He’s an exciting talent with a combination of speed, the ability to beat a man, and inspire Israel Folau and Bernard Foley “.
.
Why do Foley and Folau need inspiration?
August 18th 2017 @ 10:34am
Adrian Denyer said | August 18th 2017 @ 10:34am | ! Report
Thanks David
Good straightforward article.
Beale is certainly the key difference compared to Wallaby teams since 2015.
We are a chance in a high scoring match, despite bookies giving us 16.5.
August 18th 2017 @ 10:39am
PeterK said | August 18th 2017 @ 10:39am | ! Report
I have been thinking about the lineup and the backline positionally isn’t as poor as many make up.
They have been numbered in the jerseys based on set piece attack.
Imagine if they had been numbered based on set piece defense i.e where I think they will be positioned when the opposition have the ball from a lineout or scrum.
Beale drops back, folau to wing and rona and kerevi move in 1 spot accomodating folau.
9 Genia 10 Foley 11 Speight 12 Kerevi 13 Rona 14 Folau 15 Beale
Hence Kerevi and Rona are in their natural defensive positions and Beale is out of the frontline.
If the backline had been name like this there would have been very few complaints.
Then on set piece attack Beale was always going to go to 12 to help the non playmaker Foley out.
It is the same either way.
The same issue arises regardless of which way they are named (inset piece attack or defensive positions) is that on turnover from attack to defence they are out of position and vulnerable.
On turnover from defence to attack it isn’t as much of an issue as long as Beale chimes in as the playmaker and they don’t resort to kicking the ball.