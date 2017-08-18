The Kurtley Beale-Sonny Bill clash worth the price of admission alone

Kurtley Beale makes a welcome return to the Wallabies tomorrow night at ANZ Stadium for the first of three clashes with the All Blacks.

The talented utility back hasn’t pulled on his coveted gold jersey since the 34-17 Rugby World Cup final loss against the men in black at Twickenham in 2015.

Since then the Wallabies have played 18 internationals for just eight wins – a lousy 44.44 per cent win ratio.

Beale was firstly injured then played a season with the famous English club Wasps before returning home.

He’s an exciting talent with a combination of speed, the ability to beat a man, and inspire Israel Folau and Bernard Foley.

He was sorely missed.

While the inspiration is vital to any Wallaby success. Beale’s return takes on a new meaning in a head-to-head clash with All Black Sonny Bill Williams.

The New Zealander will have a sizeable advantage at 194 cms and 108 kgs to Beale’s 183 and 90, but that won’t faze the Australian who will celebrate selection in the starting line-up after a string of Tests off the bench.

What a waste of first up talent that’s been over the years, but more so in the last 18 internationals.

During that period the Wallabies lost the plot and ten games.

It’s inconceivable the Wallabies have been so inept in rugby’s basics of passing, catching, supporting, retaining possession, and tackling, but coach Michael Cheika has swung the axe for tomorrow night.

He’s dropped Toby Smith, Sam Carter, and Jack Dempsey among the forwards, and, Rob Horne, Joe Powell, and Quade Cooper in the backs with Dane Haylett-Petty, Sefa Naivola, and Karmichael Hunt injured among the backs.

Cheika has come up with a decent pack but an exciting backline that will flourish if the pack can give them 50 per cent possession.

The backline is the best its been for ages with Will Genia and Foley the halves, Beale and Samu Kerevi the centres, with Henry Speight, debutant Curtis Rona, and Folau the back three.

And it will be Beale who will set that backline on fire, so rugby fans vote with your feet tomorrow night to support them.

Fans desperately need the Wallabies to fire, but just as importantly to compete.

The ARU’s decision to dump the Force has not been a popular one, especially after SANZAAR changed its mind and wanted Super Rugby to return to 15 teams.

Rugby needs to pinch David Gallop from Football Federation Australia to replace outgoing CEO Bill Pulver so rugby can return to the game they play in heaven.

Rugby fans are sick of watching their code in hell.

Wallabies team to play New Zealand in Bledisloe 1

1. Scott Sio (32 Tests)

2. Stephen Moore (120 Tests)

3. Allan Alaalatoa (11 Tests)

4. Rory Arnold (12 Tests)

5. Adam Coleman (12 Tests)

6. Ned Hanigan (3 Tests)

7. Michael Hooper (c) (68 Tests)

8. Sean McMahon (15 Tests)

9. Will Genia (78 Tests)

10. Bernard Foley (45 Tests)

11. Curtis Rona (Debut)

12. Kurtley Beale (60 Tests)

13. Samu Kerevi (8 Tests)

14. Henry Speight (12 Tests)

15. Israel Folau (55 Tests)

Reserves

16. Tatafu Polota-Nau (71 Tests)

17. Tom Robertson (9 Tests)

18. Sekope Kepu (80 Tests)

19. Rob Simmons (71 Tests)

20. Lopeti Timani (7 Tests)

21. Nick Phipps (52 Tests)

22. Reece Hodge (13 Tests)

23. Tevita Kuridrani (47 Tests)