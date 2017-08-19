Carlton Blues vs Hawthorn Hawks: AFL live scores, blog

The Hawthorn Hawks will attempt to keep their dying finals campaign on life support on Saturday night as they take on a dangerous Carlton Blues at Etihad Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:25pm (AEST).
Hawthorn is still alive in the 2017 AFL season, but one more loss will be the final blow for their finals hopes, and would see them miss the finals for the first time since 2009.
They must keep winning, and while their form is good after a strong 29-point win over North Melbourne last week, they come up against an extremely threatening Carlton outfit.
The Blues have been luckless for the most of the season, close losses to Melbourne, Essendon and the top-placed Adelaide. Their season was epitomised by last weeks loss to West Coast, as they hung with the Eagles, but weren’t good enough to get the job done.
While they are not finals-bound this year, Brendon Bolton’s men will be keen to show their supporters what the 2018 season holds for the Blues.
Hawthorn has the biggest inclusions out of the two, with Paul Puopolo and Jaeger O’Meara making their return to the side. They will come in for the omitted duo of Teia Miles and Conor Glass.
Carlton themselves have made just the one change, with Dennis Armfield to miss, with Ciaran Byrne coming in for the forward.
Players to Watch
Hawthorn – Tom Mitchell
Easily the best recruit of the season, Tom Mitchell has starred for the Hawks this year. With 35 touches last week against the Kangaroos, Mitchell is in fine touch, and could carve up the Blues midfield.
Carlton – Matt Kreuzer
The Carlton big man has had an All-Australian season so far, and ended last week with 33 hitouts, 7 tackles and 17 touches. He is coming up against Big Boy Ben McEvoy, and could have a field day against the Hawthorn ruckman.
Prediction
Carlton by 10 points
While the Blues have struggled this year, they have been highly competitive, and its not unreasonable to say that in a close game (which this should be), that they will finally have some luck and get up for a big win, and show the Carlton faithful what to expect for the coming years.
Can Hawthorn keep their finals’ hopes alive? Or will Carlton be the killer blow to end the September dream for the Hawks? Join the Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:25pm (AEST).
8:14pm
GOAL HAWTHORN
GOAL HAWTHORN
Luke Breust shows Jed Lamb how to do it! Receives a shank of a kick from Mitchell, and facing a Carlton defender, the little shimmy and he dribbles this through for a goal! Hawks are coming here!
Carlton 4.4.28
Hawthorn 3.3.21
Q2 12.38
8:12pm
Dylan Carmody said | 8:12pm | ! Report
Boakhurst slams O’Meara in a tackle, places the ball on the ground and punches it. Not a free, amazingly.
8:12pm
BEHIND HAWTHORN
BEHIND HAWTHORN
Burton hits up Bruest from about 40 out, slight angle. They’re forcing errors, Hawthorn, but cannot convert as this kick is just to short, and it is touched over the line
Carlton 4.4.28
Hawthorn 2.3.15
Q2 13.47
8:10pm
BEHIND HAWTHORN
BEHIND HAWTHORN
Fantastic stuff from Jarryd Roughead, he takes either the mark or wins the free, either way he’s got it, but a rare miss from Roughead, he slams this into the post.
Carlton 4.4.28
Hawthorn 2.2.14
Q2 14.56
8:08pm
Dylan Carmody said | 8:08pm | ! Report
The bounce outside 50 cooks the Hawks, and the Blues are out, but as the Blues go in, the Hawthorn defence holds strong, and they will clear.
8:06pm
GOAL HAWTHORN
GOAL HAWTHORN
Good from Hawthorn, they block off the Blues, and Burgoyne lowers the eyes, and hits up Langford! From 40 out, slight angle, he has no problems and the Hawks get back an important goal!
Carlton 4.4.28
Hawthorn 2.1.13
Q2 18.07
8:05pm
Dylan Carmody said | 8:05pm | ! Report
Second quarter underway, Hawks need to come out firing! Here we go!
Hawks with the tap, and its congested as the Hawks try to get it out, but Carlton go inside 50 themselves, and while Silvagni goes up, the Hawks mark and will clear.
8:00pm
END OF THE FIRST QUARTER
END OF THE FIRST QUARTER
Carlton 4.4.28 lead Hawthorn 1.1.7 by 21 points.
Great quarter by the Blues, they came out firing on all cylinders. They were harder at the footy, and were able to open Hawthorn up through the middle. If it weren’t for a few poor kicks, the Blues could be up by way more. Hawthorn need to come out strong in the second, or their season is over. Their defence is holding strong, but they have been bombarded too many times to keep holding.
Tom Mitchell leads the disposals with 11, Gunston not too far behind with 10.
7:58pm
GOAL CARLTON
GOAL CARLTON
LEVI! Great work from Curnow on the turn puts it right up there for Levi Casboult to take a big mark, and 20 out and on the siren, he nails this and Carlton go into the break with a 21 point lead!!
Carlton 4.4.28
Hawthorn 1.1.7
Q1 0.00