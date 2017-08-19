Carlton Blues vs Hawthorn Hawks: AFL live scores, blog

The Hawthorn Hawks will attempt to keep their dying finals campaign on life support on Saturday night as they take on a dangerous Carlton Blues at Etihad Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:25pm (AEST).

Hawthorn is still alive in the 2017 AFL season, but one more loss will be the final blow for their finals hopes, and would see them miss the finals for the first time since 2009.

They must keep winning, and while their form is good after a strong 29-point win over North Melbourne last week, they come up against an extremely threatening Carlton outfit.

The Blues have been luckless for the most of the season, close losses to Melbourne, Essendon and the top-placed Adelaide. Their season was epitomised by last weeks loss to West Coast, as they hung with the Eagles, but weren’t good enough to get the job done.

While they are not finals-bound this year, Brendon Bolton’s men will be keen to show their supporters what the 2018 season holds for the Blues.

Hawthorn has the biggest inclusions out of the two, with Paul Puopolo and Jaeger O’Meara making their return to the side. They will come in for the omitted duo of Teia Miles and Conor Glass.

Carlton themselves have made just the one change, with Dennis Armfield to miss, with Ciaran Byrne coming in for the forward.

Players to Watch

Hawthorn – Tom Mitchell

Easily the best recruit of the season, Tom Mitchell has starred for the Hawks this year. With 35 touches last week against the Kangaroos, Mitchell is in fine touch, and could carve up the Blues midfield.

Carlton – Matt Kreuzer

The Carlton big man has had an All-Australian season so far, and ended last week with 33 hitouts, 7 tackles and 17 touches. He is coming up against Big Boy Ben McEvoy, and could have a field day against the Hawthorn ruckman.

Prediction

Carlton by 10 points

While the Blues have struggled this year, they have been highly competitive, and its not unreasonable to say that in a close game (which this should be), that they will finally have some luck and get up for a big win, and show the Carlton faithful what to expect for the coming years.

Can Hawthorn keep their finals’ hopes alive? Or will Carlton be the killer blow to end the September dream for the Hawks? Join the Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:25pm (AEST).