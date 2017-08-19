Gold Coast Suns vs Essendon Bombers: AFL live scores, blog

The Essendon Bombers need to win all of their remaining matches to play finals this year, and the Gold Coast Suns are the first obstacle in their path. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:25pm (AEST).
Essendon’s first proper season under John Worsfold has had its ups and downs, but with two weeks to play, the Bombers find themselves with a realistic shot of stealing a spot in the top eight.
They don’t have full control over their destiny, but their end of the bargain only involves knocking off the lowly Suns and Dockers.
It’s been an iffy three weeks for the Dons however, with a laborious win over Carlton sandwiched between hefty losses to the Bulldogs and Adelaide.
The three weeks prior, however, were superb, with the club notching impressive wins over Collingwood, St Kilda and North Melbourne – catapulting them right back into the finals discussion.
Recapturing that form will be key to ensuring they win their last two matches and have a shot at featuring in September.
Gold Coast, on the other hand, have suffered through yet another miserable campaign in 2017.
Encouraging early season wins over Hawthorn and Geelong made it look as if the Suns might finally be turning the corner, but they’ve lost ten of 13 matches since and their last six in a row.
Gary Ablett is all but gone – to either Geelong or father time – at the end of this season while Rodney Eade has been given the sack too, putting Gold Coast at arguably their lowest ebb since inception.
The nadir of Gold Coast’s season last year, however, was a shock loss to the suspension-ravaged Bombers in Round 21, and the chance to exact revenge on their finals-hopeful opponents would be one they’re willing to take.
Essendon have dominated this young rivalry, with its most notable moment perhaps the 94-1 first quarter the Bombers put together in 2011.
The Suns have held their own at Metricon however, winning two of three contests at the venue.
Prediction
Essendon’s seemingly easy task of defeating Gold Coast and Fremantle to play finals has been often countered by their astounding collapse against Brisbane a few weeks ago.
That said, it’s almost impossible to imagine them slipping on another banana peel in such a short space of time.
Bombers by 21 points.
Join The Roar for live coverage from 7:25pm (AEST).
8:15pm
Stirling Coates said | 8:15pm | ! Report
BEHIND BOMBERS
Cale Hooker takes a superb one-on-one mark inside 50 for the Bombers, but his set shot from 40 out is hooked to the near side.
Still no goals this quarter.
GCS – 3.1 (19)
ESS – 4.6 (30)
Q2: 11′
8:14pm
Stirling Coates said | 8:14pm | ! Report
Wins tonight and next week over Fremantle will almost certainly put Essendon in the top eight, but the way they’re playing tonight suggests they’d be brushed aside by anybody in the first week.
GCS – 3.1 (19)
ESS – 4.5 (29)
Q2: 12′
8:13pm
Stirling Coates said | 8:13pm | ! Report
Pearce Hanley wins a free kick just inside 50 after Mark Baguley simply tackles him without it, but he attempts to poke it further forward to Ben Ainsworth and Dyson Heppell spoils it with ease.
Far too cute on that occasion Gold Coast.
GCS – 3.1 (19)
ESS – 4.5 (29)
Q2: 13′
8:10pm
Stirling Coates said | 8:10pm | ! Report
BEHIND BOMBERS
Cale Hooker tries a dribbling kick from the angle toward goal, but Steven May is able to break free from his grapple in the square with Joe Daniher and punch it over the line.
GCS – 3.1 (19)
ESS – 4.5 (29)
Q2: 14′
8:09pm
Stirling Coates said | 8:09pm | ! Report
Neither side has been able to put it between the big posts this quarter, but Essendon have looked by far the more likely of the two sides.
GCS – 3.1 (19)
ESS – 4.4 (28)
Q2: 14′
8:08pm
Stirling Coates said | 8:08pm | ! Report
BEHIND BOMBERS
David Myers takes the mark close to the boundary, well outside 50, but his kick at goal is actually a superb one.
It ends up falling just short and being touched on the line and, after one of the most confusing an unnecessary score reviews, that fact is confirmed.
GCS – 3.1 (19)
ESS – 4.4 (28)
Q2: 15′
8:05pm
Stirling Coates said | 8:05pm | ! Report
Brayden Fiorini has it an acre of space at half forward, but his kick to a spacious forward 50 is high and lands nowhere near his teammates.
Gold Coast composed in defence this quarter but very poor with the ball in hand.
GCS – 3.1 (19)
ESS – 4.3 (27)
Q2: 16′
8:04pm
Stirling Coates said | 8:04pm | ! Report
Adam Saad goes for his first run since going off with the knee injury and, while he seems to be running fine, he does not seem to want to sidestep off that knee at all.
GCS – 3.1 (19)
ESS – 4.3 (27)
Q2: 18′
8:02pm
Stirling Coates said | 8:02pm | ! Report
BEHIND BOMBERS
Jayden Laverde tries a snap across the body, but he can’t hook it at all really and misses well off to the near side.
GCS – 3.1 (19)
ESS – 4.3 (27)
Q2: 19′
7:59pm
Stirling Coates said | 7:59pm | ! Report
Adam Saad has returned to the field for Gold Coast with heavy strapping on the right knee.
Copped a knock from Steven May flying through a pack.
The second quarter is now underway.
GCS – 3.1 (19)
ESS – 4.2 (26)
Q2: 20′