Who are these Boklings?

They are young. Only one is thirty. All but five are 27 or younger. Seven have not even reached 25. The median age is about 25.5.
They are inexperienced. The back three (bench included) has only nine caps, combined. This means that Raymond Rhule’s patented matador “please, sir, feel free to score” defence has only just begun.
The loose trio (even adding the reserve) can only claim 32 caps. The five non-Beast front-rowers only have 80 caps combined. Beast Mtawarira is in his swansong; Steven Kitshoff and his 13 caps are the future and this tournament will probably mark the transition. The starting halves have only 16 caps; if Elton Jantjies limps off, or suffers his typical yips under pressure, young Curwin Bosch will skip on, only a couple of years after matriculation.
They are fast. There is not a faster back in the Championship than Courtnall Skosan, except maybe Rhule or outside centre Jesse Kriel (strangely, speed seems to have a negative correlation with tackling).
Jaco Kriel won’t be left behind even by Michael Hooper; and Siya Kolisi has a real burst. Nobody moves 130 kg around much faster than Coenie Oosthuizen, and the Bok lock corps of Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, and Pieter-Steph du Toit are remarkably agile and quick for their size.
They are fit. In times past, the All Blacks could find a gasping Jannie du Plessis or ponderous Willem Alberts or lazy JP Pietersen to run around in the last quarter. The least fit Bokling is probably flyhalf Elton Jantjies, who spends too much time in the barbershop and too little on the treadmill.
But the Lions were the best second half team in Super Rugby, the biggest units (Etzebeth and Mostert) score the highest in fitness drills, even Oosthuizen is probably only 123 kg now, and hooker Malcolm Marx has almost the perfect rugby physique.
They will set a ruck target from a big 12. Jan Serfontein and Damian de Allende (and presumed backup Rohan Janse van Rensburg) are not subtle playmaking runners, with soft passing skills. The goal of Ruck No. 1 is to get past the gainline, and have Ross Cronje swoop and pass in one fell swoop.
They will miss tackles. Rhule, Jesse Kriel, Jantjies, and du Toit have terrible technique, and Bosch clearly does not enjoy the activity.
Their lineout is iffy. Marx is a phenomenal prospect, and can dominate the middle channels, but he floats the ball. Short-armed Bongi Mbonambi, his (probably) politically-picked backup, was the worst lineout thrower in Super Rugby.
They can steal at lineout. Mostert, Etzebeth, and du Toit will give Gus Creevy, Stephen Moore, and Dane Coles the fits.
They will play the breakdown by committee. Kolisi is not really an opensider. Jaco Kriel is not really a blindsider. Uzair Cassiem is not a seasoned No. 8. But Marx, Oosthuizen, Mostert, and even Serfontein are menaces over the ball.
They are domestic. Only 42-cap utility back Francois Hougaard is currently not on a Super Rugby squad for 2018.
Let the games begin!
August 19th 2017 @ 7:13am
Machpants said | August 19th 2017 @ 7:13am | ! Report
It looks great for the future if the Boks can keep them in country for decent period
August 19th 2017 @ 7:14am
biltongbek said | August 19th 2017 @ 7:14am | ! Report
Positives
Selection focused on local players.
I think with Etzebeth, Mostert and du Toit we have a threesome that can lead the way in international rugby in the near future.
Malcolm Marx and Kitshoff can cement themselves
I think we have good centre stock, Kriel, Serfontein, De Allende, Rohan Janse van Rensburg are quality, you could even throw Hrold vorster into the mix, the secret is to find the best 13, not sure Kriel is the best defender or organiser.
Back row lloks decent, Kriel and Kolisi and Wjiteley when available is one of the more mobile backrows in world rugby. But alas Whiteley is not available.
Concerns.
Back three needs Combrinck, Rhule is a major concern on defence.
Halfback pairing, Cronje is consistent and provides quick service, but won’t surprise many, Jantjies can fold under pressure and when he does he can err repeatedly and put his whole team under pressure.
Oosthuizen is a penalty a scrum.
Biggest concern is the coach, the politics and the complete dishonesty we face every time we have to listen to them talk. The lip service does not cultivate belief.
August 19th 2017 @ 8:04am
Harry Jones said | August 19th 2017 @ 8:04am | ! Report
Combrinck is the biggest missing piece; but I’d also prefer a big and pinpoint-throwing hooker on the bench. Bongi is not big enough for test rugby.
I think Coetzee has found the right 4-5 pairing, is keeping a Lion 9-10 and a Bull 12-13, and has a very fast loose trio, but I don’t think Coenie at TH is gonna work, and I would start Kitshoff NOW, not later.
August 19th 2017 @ 7:29am
Machooka said | August 19th 2017 @ 7:29am | ! Report
It’s going to be a fascinating RC this season Harry… and thank gods or whoever for that eh.
Your guys are looking like next generation which must be most pleasing for your proud supporters. My guys, well, we have a massive test tonight, so I’m not tempting fate by saying one thing or another here.
Good luck against Nobrain’s mob!
August 19th 2017 @ 8:05am
Harry Jones said | August 19th 2017 @ 8:05am | ! Report
Cheers Mr Machooka.
Good luck in B1!
August 19th 2017 @ 7:31am
Fionn said | August 19th 2017 @ 7:31am | ! Report
If South Africa don’t finish second in the RC and/or go 1-1 with Australia will it feel like a failure, Harry?
August 19th 2017 @ 7:53am
Harry Jones said | August 19th 2017 @ 7:53am | ! Report
Definitely. SA must remember how to beat Argentina rather easily, steal a game in Australia, and defend home field against ALL, including the ABs.
Win 5 games!